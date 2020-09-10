Four from Nepal among 11 teenagers found working as labourers in Noida; rescued

noida

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:07 IST

At least 11 minors, between the ages of 15 and 17 years, were found working at various establishments in the automobile and hospitality industry in the city on Wednesday, officials said, following which their employers were issued show cause notices.

In a joint effort of the Noida police department, the anti human trafficking unit, the labour department and the Childline India Foundation, raids were conducted at several establishments in the city area including sectors 5, 9, 31, 140, among others.

On August 26, the state government had instructed all districts to conduct a ‘No child labour’ campaign in the month of September in which market areas, railway stations, bus stands, hotels as well as road side eateries and factories, among others, would need to be covered. The instructions also said to take action against offending employers under the Child Labour Act, relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Human Trafficking Prevention Act.

“We already had received a tip about a restaurant. A total of 11 minors, aged 15, 16 and 17 years, were found working at separate establishments. Of these, four were from Nepal, one from Haryana and the rest were locals. Proper procedure needs to be followed after such raids. The minors have to be removed from the place of exploitation and sent to a place of safety. They also need to be presented in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in case of exploitation. These days it is also important to verify whether they were employed before the pandemic broke out or afterwards, and then they have to be handed over to their families,” said Satya Prakash, programme manager, FXB India Suraksha, an NGO that manages the Noida chapter of the Childline.

He said cases of child labour are expected to rise as the unlock progresses, with many wanting to earn a quick buck and employers looking for cheap labour to save costs.

The fact that some minors are from outside the district also suggests the presence of an agent of human trafficking which needs to be looked at, said Prakash.

Police officers said that as the industries, where these minors were found working are non-hazardous, show cause notices have been sent to the employers according to procedure. “They will have about a week to reply and provide explanations. If they are found liable and negligent, court cases will be registered against them,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women and minors safety, who also heads the anti-trafficking unit of the district.

She said they will continue with these raids.

Officials also said that they will work on verifying how the minors from Nepal came to work here and necessary action will be taken.

Shukla also said that due to the informal nature of the work, it will be difficult to ascertain whether the minors started working post unlock. The minors have been sent back to the care of their guardians, she said.