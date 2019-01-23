Offered lift to market, 15-year-old girl in Sahibabad abducted and gang-raped by two youth

Two men were booked by the Sahibabad police for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl Monday evening.

Police said while one of the accused has been arrested, the other is on the run. They added that both the accused are around 19-20 years old.

According to the police, the minor alleged that she had gone out to buy milk when the two men on a motorcycle stopped by and asked her if they could drop her to the market. However, they took her to an unidentified location where they gang-raped her, the police said.

“The girl was taken by the two men around 6.30pm on Monday and dropped off between 8.30pm and 9pm. Since it was dark, the girl was unable to tell us the exact location where the two accused took her and committed the crime. However, it has come to light that one of the two men was known to her,” a police officer from Sahibabad police station said.

Police sources said the girl is a student of class 9 at a government school in Delhi. The two accused were identified as Atul Kumar, and his friend Golu, both residents of Pappu Colony in Sahibabad.

“They left her three-four hours after taking her on their motorcycle,” sub-inspector Shailendra Singh, the case investigating officer, said.

The police said the two men left the girl somewhere near Seemapuri locality in Delhi after which she returned home. “The girl reached home and was nervous. After her parents asked her, she narrated the entire incident. They later took her to the police,” he added.

“She had gone to fetch milk from the market from where the two men took her on their motorcycle and raped her at an unidentified location. Thereafter, they beat her up and let her go about two-and-a-half hours later. The two are locals and I have seen them in the locality,” the girl’s father said.

Based on initial investigation, the police on Tuesday arrested Golu, while Atul is on the run.

Based on the girl’s complaint , the police lodged an FIR for gang rape and also added provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “We have registered an FIR and arrested one of the two accused. The second accused will also be arrested soon. The girl was sent for a medical examination and proper legal procedure will be followed during investigation,” Shlok Kumar, SP (city) said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 11:42 IST