Safety test on Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link to begin from December 10

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said the commissioner of Metro rail safety (CMRS) will conduct safety tests on the 29.7-km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link for three days — December 11, 12 and 13. After the inspection, the CMRS will issue necessary safety clearances for the ambitious Metro project, which is expected to be opened to the public soon.

According to an agreement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will look after the operations and maintenance of this project after it is opened for the general public.

On September 20 this year, the deputy commissioner of Metro rail safety (CMRS), Ram Kripal, had conducted a two-day-long safety test of the rolling stock to make way for the final safety test.

“We were eagerly waiting for safety clearances from the CMRS. After deputy CMRS expressed happiness over the safety measures put in place at Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link, we need final clearances from the CMRS. Once that is done, safety clearances will be issued by the CMRS following which we will be ready to start operations. We hope that the CMRS issues a clearance in a week’s time,” said PD Upadhyay, executive officer, NMRC.

The NMRC, formed on November 14, 2014, owns the Rs 5,503 crore project, including its land cost. The NMRC had, in 2015, roped in the DMRC, which started work on this project on May 25, 2015.

The NMRC had fixed October-end as the deadline for operations to begin. However, the final date for that is yet to fixed by the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament, Dr Mahesh Sharma, who is also the minister for state for art, environment, forest and climate change, has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this Link.

Once operational, the Metro Link will lead to Metro connectivity deeper into the pockets of Noida and Greater Noida. All 21 Metro stations — 14 in Noida and seven in Greater Noida — are ready to be used.

NMRC officials said they are planning to keep the tariff a little less than what is being charged by the DMRC. At present, the DMRC charges a minimum R10 for 0-2 km and maximum R50 for a distance of 32 km. However, the final decision on the proposal is yet to be taken.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:11 IST