Students want free digital copies of Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:21 IST

Noida schools saw live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi Monday. Students from class 9 to 12 of several schools in Noida were made to watch the live telecast.

At Noida Government Inter College, live telecast arrangements were made inside the school’s administration office as smart classrooms were occupied as exams are scheduled to start from Tuesday for classed 9 and 11.

Meanwhile, students of classes 10 and 12 demanded free digital copies of “Exam Warriors”, a book penned by the PM.

“In the past, copies of Exam Warriors were distributed among the students of class 12. They were supposed to return these books but they didn’t. The same books were supposed to be distributed to the next batch but that couldn’t happen as we didn’t get the books back. Now, students are asking for PDF versions of the book and we will arrange these for them,” SS Varun, principal, Noida Inter College, said.

A few former students of Noida Inter College said the book was helpful in relieving stress during exams.

“We have requested for PDF versions of the book. We have also requested that sessions be held in colleges by experts and psychologists to help students relieve stress. Expectations of family members put a lot of mental pressure on students,” Akash Singh, a class 12 student, said.

”I could not concentrate on studies at home due to television being on and family problems. I want to learn to cope with the pressure at home and school,” Varsha Kumari, a class 10 student, said.

Another student, Faizal Saifi of class 12, said, “I have not been able to concentrate in the class and maybe that’s because of stress. I need to learn how to concentrate and focus on my studies.”

Most of the students are of the opinion that English paper stresses them out. “Our college is from class 6 to 12. At primary school level, students are not taught English. It is important to provide basic English lessons at the primary level itself. Students find coversing in English difficult once they reach the higher classes,” Raghuraj Singh Bhati, English teacher, said.

”Since the last few years, focus is on teaching English at the primary level. English teaching coordinators too have been appointed,” Bal Mukund Prasad, basic education officer, said.