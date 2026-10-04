Can you live in Dubai without a UAE job? This residence visa could change things for Indian workers

Dubai has a residence visa route for foreigners who work remotely for companies outside the UAE, allowing eligible applicants to live in the emirate while continuing their overseas employment.

UAE’s virtual work visa explained; what Indian remote workers should know. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai lists the service as “Visa Issuance (Virtual Work)”. It says a foreigner who takes part in remote employment, or virtual work, is given a residence visa without employment in the UAE.

The route could be relevant to Indian professionals employed by companies outside the UAE who are considering living in Dubai while continuing that remote work.

What is Dubai’s virtual work visa?

The UAE government’s official platform says foreigners employed outside the UAE can live in the country legally through a virtual work visa.

ALSO READ: UAE visa rules for Indians: How long can you extend your stay without leaving the country? Check details here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The visa is valid for one year and allows the holder to enter the UAE under self-sponsorship and work according to the terms and conditions attached to the visa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visa is valid for one year and allows the holder to enter the UAE under self-sponsorship and work according to the terms and conditions attached to the visa. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The official UAE government website specifically states that under the virtual work residence visa, a foreigner can live in the UAE while working remotely for a company outside the country.

For applicants using the federal process through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the UAE government lists requirements including health insurance, a medical fitness test, proof of work outside the UAE and a salary certificate showing a minimum salary of US$3,500, or its equivalent in foreign currency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Why this Indian immigrant in US is considering moving back to India despite $360K savings: ‘I had big dreams but…’

What Indians working for overseas companies should know

The UAE government does not identify this visa as an India-specific program. The official description applies to foreigners employed outside the UAE, meaning Indian nationals working for an overseas company can look at the same virtual work residence route if they meet the applicable requirements.

For Dubai, the UAE government directs applicants to either ICP or GDRFA Dubai for the virtual work visa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GDRFA Dubai separately lists “Visa Issuance (Virtual Work)” under its residency visa services. Its page says the applicant receives a residence visa without employment and is initially permitted to remain in the country for 60 days from the date of entry until the requirements for granting residence are completed.

The 60-day period mentioned by GDRFA should therefore not be confused with the overall validity of the virtual work residence visa. The UAE government's central portal states that the virtual work visa is issued for one year.

For Indian remote workers considering Dubai, the key point is that this is a residence route built around employment outside the UAE, rather than employment with a Dubai-based company.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}