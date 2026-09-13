H-1B techie plans India return despite huge loan, says ‘I feel lonely’ after years away from family and friends

A 27-year-old software engineer in California is considering giving up life in the US and returning to Hyderabad next year, despite having recently moved to H-1B status and carrying an education loan of about ₹30 lakh ($31,400 approximately). His dilemma has triggered a lively debate on Reddit over money, loneliness, career security and the growing desire among some Indians abroad to return home.

H-1B techie plans India return at 27 despite ₹30 lakh loan. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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The engineer, who posted on Reddit said he has about four years of experience in Python, React, AWS, data engineering and backend development. His H-1B status is valid until 2028. However, HT.com could not independently verify the post.

But he said financial stability is no longer his only priority.

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₹ 1 lakh EMI and a plan to return to Hyderabad

{{^usCountry}} The software engineer said life in the US had provided financial stability and valuable career experience, but he often feels lonely because most of his close friends and family are in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The software engineer said life in the US had provided financial stability and valuable career experience, but he often feels lonely because most of his close friends and family are in India. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: H-1B not enough for a US Green Card? Experts explain why Indians are turning to the $800,000 EB-5 route

He is also passionate about filmmaking and said he has written and directed several independent films. Returning to Hyderabad, he believes, could allow him to continue working in technology while exploring opportunities in the film industry.

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His biggest concern is his education loan. He owes around ₹30 lakh($31,400 approximately) and pays an EMI of approximately ₹1 lakh ($1,000 approximately) every month. Before returning, he wants to secure a software job in Hyderabad that would allow him to continue paying the loan while maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.

His longer-term goal is to leave technology altogether and pursue filmmaking.

'Clear your loan first': People advice to H-1B worker

Many Reddit users urged him not to make the move before reducing or clearing his debt.

One commenter advised him to “pay off the loan and move home with a free mind,” arguing that earning in US dollars could make it easier to eliminate the debt before returning to India.

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Another suggested staying in the US until 2028, clearing the debt, building savings and then taking a year to focus entirely on filmmaking. The commenter said having enough savings to cover several years without income would provide more freedom to take the career risk.

Also read: US student visa stay rules change Sept 15: What Indian students need to know as Harvard, Columbia issue guidelines

Others took a similar position, with one user suggesting that the engineer should have at least ₹1 crore($1,05,000 approximately) saved before making the switch.

Why the return debate is different

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The Reddit discussion also highlighted a tension familiar to many Indians who build careers abroad: a US technology job can provide higher earnings and savings potential, while returning home can mean being closer to family and having more freedom to pursue a different career.

For this particular engineer, the decision is also tied to filmmaking. He does not appear to view Hyderabad simply as a cheaper place to live. His stated plan is to eventually move completely into the film industry, while using software work to clear his debts in the meantime.

Some commenters warned that moving back with a large outstanding loan could make that transition harder because he would still need to prioritize an EMI and a stable salary.

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Others said there was no universal answer. One Reddit user who had returned to India said they regretted the decision, while another commenter said visa-related stress and uncertainty had made them consider leaving the US as well.