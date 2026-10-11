How Trump’s Medicaid cuts will affect legal immigrants in US; all you need to know

The Trump administration’s Medicaid restrictions, which took effect on October 1, have stripped hundreds of thousands of certain legal immigrants of health coverage, including refugees, asylum seekers and victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, raising concerns about access to medical care and the cost of treatment for vulnerable families across the United States.

How Trump’s Medicaid cuts will affect legal immigrants in US. (AP Photo)

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The changes are part of broader healthcare reforms enacted under President Donald Trump’s 2025 tax and policy law. While the new eligibility restrictions affect specific immigration categories, green-card holders are not affected by this particular change.

According to The Associated Press, more than 281,000 immigrants across nine states and the District of Columbia are estimated to have lost Medicaid coverage under the October 1 changes, citing data from health policy research organization KFF.

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{{^usCountry}} The impact comes as the wider legislation is projected to leave millions fewer people with health insurance over the coming years. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that the broader changes could result in 7.5 million fewer people having health insurance by 2034. Which immigrants will be affected by Trump’s Medicaid cuts? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact comes as the wider legislation is projected to leave millions fewer people with health insurance over the coming years. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that the broader changes could result in 7.5 million fewer people having health insurance by 2034. Which immigrants will be affected by Trump’s Medicaid cuts? {{/usCountry}}

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The new restrictions remove Medicaid eligibility for certain groups of legally present immigrants, including refugees, asylum seekers and eligible victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal government and states and provides health coverage to eligible low-income people. For immigrants who lose access, obtaining private insurance or paying medical bills out of pocket could become difficult, particularly for families managing serious illnesses or long-term care.

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The effects are already being reported in several states. Arizona officials said about 29,000 legal immigrants lost Medicaid coverage on October 1, while estimates in Florida were around 177,000, AP reported.

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The administration has defended its approach as an effort to limit public benefits for immigrants. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said immigrants should be able to support themselves without relying on programs funded by American taxpayers.

Families face higher medical costs as coverage ends

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Healthcare advocates warn that people who lose Medicaid may delay treatment because they cannot afford alternatives, potentially worsening health conditions and increasing reliance on emergency departments.

AP reported the case of María Chacon, a Tucson, Arizona, resident whose son Jesus has required intensive care since a car accident left him unable to breathe independently.

Chacon said Medicaid had covered nearly $25,000 a month in care for her son, including medication, medical equipment and support for the family as long-term caregivers. She estimated that one medication alone costs $7,000 a month.

The family entered the US in 2018 on a T visa, available to eligible victims of human trafficking. Chacon said she learned shortly before the cuts that her family would lose coverage and had appealed to state authorities.

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The full impact will depend on how states implement the restrictions and whether affected immigrants can secure alternative coverage or qualify for other assistance.

(With inputs from AP)