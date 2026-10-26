Indians travelling to Australia may now be required to provide fingerprints, facial images

Australia has expanded biometric collection requirements for visa applicants in India from October 26, with some applicants now required to provide fingerprints and a facial image as part of the visa application process.

Australia expands biometric requirements for visa applicants in India from today. (Unsplash)

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The Australian High Commission in New Delhi announced that India is among nearly 60 countries covered by the expansion. The requirements apply to new Australian visa applications lodged on or after October 26, 2026, and will not affect applications submitted before that date.

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“From today, applicants for an Australian visa in India may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image, as part of the visa application process,” the Australian High Commission said in its official announcement.

The Department of Home Affairs will notify applicants if they need to provide biometric information and provide instructions on how to complete the process.

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Applicants may need to visit biometric centers

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{{^usCountry}} Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or submit their biometric information digitally through the Australian Immi App. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or submit their biometric information digitally through the Australian Immi App. {{/usCountry}}

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Eligible applicants who have previously provided biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may have the option of using the app to submit their information at no cost, according to the High Commission.

Applicants should wait for official instructions from the Department of Home Affairs before booking an appointment or attempting to submit their information through the app.

Further details are available on the department’s official pages covering biometric collection requirements and the Australian Immi App.

Visa processing times not expected to be affected

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The High Commission said Australia was expanding biometric collection as part of its efforts to maintain a secure, efficient and trusted visa system.

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Biometrics help verify an applicant’s identity and support the integrity of the immigration system. The government said the expanded requirements were not expected to affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete any requested biometric steps promptly.

The announcement also said biometric information would be collected, stored and managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws, with privacy and data protection safeguards in place.

What Indian visa applicants should know

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The expansion does not mean every applicant will automatically have to visit a biometric collection center. The Department of Home Affairs will inform individuals whether they need to provide biometrics and explain the procedure applicable to their applications.

Applicants who submitted their visa applications before October 26 are not covered by the new requirements, according to the High Commission.

Those applying from India on or after the effective date should monitor official communications from the department and follow the instructions provided. Eligible applicants may be able to use the Australian Immi App instead of visiting a collection center, depending on their circumstances.

The High Commission has advised applicants to complete any biometric requirements promptly to avoid delays in the visa process.

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