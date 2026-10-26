Ilhan Omar hires Biden’s former lawyer amid federal probe, days after asking supporters for legal fees

US Representative Ilhan Omar has hired two prominent Washington attorneys to defend her against a federal investigation into her immigration history and financial disclosures, days after asking supporters to contribute towards her legal expenses. Ilhan Omar has hired two prominent Washington attorneys to defend her against a federal investigation. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Minnesota Democrat has retained Amy Jeffress, who previously served as former president Joe Biden’s personal attorney, and Joshua Matz, a lawyer who represented House Democrats during both of President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings. Both are partners at Washington-based law firm Hecker Fink, according to the New York Post.

Their appointment comes as federal investigators examine allegations concerning Omar’s immigration records and questions surrounding financial disclosures linked to her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett.

Omar seeks donations as legal battle intensifies Omar appealed for financial support in a fundraising video earlier this week, saying the legal fight would be expensive and challenging. She asked supporters to contribute $5, $10 or $20 towards her expenses.

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The appeal attracted attention amid reports that businesses associated with Mynett had been valued at tens of millions of dollars in financial disclosures. Omar has said the valuations were subsequently revised downwards and has defended her financial reporting.

According to the New York Post, campaign finance records filed through October 15 did not show payments directly to Jeffress, Matz or their law firm.

Federal investigation into immigration records The lawyers’ appointment follows a federal search of Omar’s Washington, DC, residence on October 12. Investigators seized property, including her cellphone and passport, as part of an inquiry into possible irregularities in immigration paperwork dating back to her childhood.

The investigators were examining whether Omar or relatives had provided false information when entering the US as refugees in the 1990s or during the naturalization process. The investigation is ongoing, and no finding of wrongdoing has been established.

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Omar has denied wrongdoing and described the investigation as politically motivated. Her lawyers have challenged the legality of the search and demanded the return of seized property, according to CBS News. The Justice Department has rejected their allegations, saying federal authorities complied with court orders.

Lawyers bring experience in politically sensitive cases Jeffress previously represented Biden during scrutiny of his administration’s use of an autopen to sign official documents. Matz has represented Democratic lawmakers in high-profile disputes involving Trump and his administration.

Their appointment comes as Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar publicly, including calling for her resignation from Congress. The congresswoman, who arrived in the US as a refugee from Somalia in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2000, is facing heightened scrutiny ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.