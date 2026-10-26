Japan indicts US Marine on murder, robbery charges in Okinawa

Japanese prosecutors have formally indicted a US Marine on charges of murder and robbery over the death of a woman in Okinawa, a court spokesman confirmed on Monday, as the case fuels public anger and renews debate over the US military presence on the Japanese island. People protest against the killing of a woman in Okinawa allegedly committed by a US Marine Corps member, in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on October 5, 2026. (AFP)

The court in Naha confirmed that the indictment was filed on October 25. The confirmation followed media reports that the Marine had been charged in connection with the woman's death.

The case has drawn strong reactions in Japan, with the country's prime minister condemning the alleged killing as a “heinous crime”. It has also brought renewed attention to longstanding tensions surrounding the concentration of US military personnel and facilities in Okinawa.

The indictment marks a formal step in the criminal proceedings. The allegations against the Marine will be examined through the judicial process, and the charges do not constitute a conviction.

(With inputs from AFP)