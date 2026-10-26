Japan indicts US Marine on murder, robbery charges in Okinawa
Japanese prosecutors have indicted a US Marine on murder and robbery charges over a woman’s death in Okinawa.
Japanese prosecutors have formally indicted a US Marine on charges of murder and robbery over the death of a woman in Okinawa, a court spokesman confirmed on Monday, as the case fuels public anger and renews debate over the US military presence on the Japanese island.
The court in Naha confirmed that the indictment was filed on October 25. The confirmation followed media reports that the Marine had been charged in connection with the woman's death.
The case has drawn strong reactions in Japan, with the country's prime minister condemning the alleged killing as a “heinous crime”. It has also brought renewed attention to longstanding tensions surrounding the concentration of US military personnel and facilities in Okinawa.
The indictment marks a formal step in the criminal proceedings. The allegations against the Marine will be examined through the judicial process, and the charges do not constitute a conviction.
(With inputs from AFP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More