Only occasionally does a book grab the nation’s attention and become almost a runaway bestseller. That’s certainly true of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love. It’s not just the story of her life but also of her quest to belong to the family she married into and the country she adopted. The book is honest and revealing, personal and moving. It’s also detailed and riveting.

Autobiographies, by definition, are personal accounts, but even when Sonia is recounting political developments, she does so in an intensely personal way. (@INCIndia X/ANI) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whether she wrote it herself or was substantially assisted by editors and ghost-writers is irrelevant. What I held in my hands last week was unputdownable.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The most striking thing about Belonging is its candour and transparency. She honestly writes about how intimidated she was when she first met Indira Gandhi and burst into tears, reveals her father as a tyrant, and unvarnishedly presents the fraught relationship she and Rajiv had with Sanjay and Maneka.

Autobiographies, by definition, are personal accounts, but even when Sonia is recounting political developments, she does so in an intensely personal way. For example, the reader feels the torment, even the agony, when she struggled in her mind whether to accept the prime ministership or not. There’s nothing matter of fact about how she tells that story.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The book is called Belonging and it portrays her deep desire to belong to the family she married into as well as the country she adopted. Writing about how she always spoke to her children in Hindi when they were young, she says, “The reason deep down was my strong desire to be accepted, to be embraced, to belong.” You get the feeling she desperately wants to be Indian but fears she will not be accepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The book is called Belonging and it portrays her deep desire to belong to the family she married into as well as the country she adopted. Writing about how she always spoke to her children in Hindi when they were young, she says, “The reason deep down was my strong desire to be accepted, to be embraced, to belong.” You get the feeling she desperately wants to be Indian but fears she will not be accepted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The subtitle of the book is A Journey of Love, and the love that resonates through its pages is her adoration for Rajiv. It’s almost as if he was the raison d’etre of her existence.

Though she became a committed politician, there was always a side of Sonia that seemed uncomfortable with politics. In the epilogue, she writes: “Where I did struggle with doubts was when I was called upon to make political compromises. I ask myself now, did those compromises even serve their objectives? Not always. Even when they seemed to favour the party, I couldn’t rejoice, deep down. They still don’t sit lightly on my conscience.” There are very few other politicians in India who would speak in similar terms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The second most striking thing about Belonging is the style in which it’s written. It’s immediate and evocative but it can also be raw and harrowing. This is how she describes what happened after Indira Gandhi was shot by her bodyguards. “I’m in the car now, crouching on the floor, facing her … blood — blood on her sari, blood on her chest. Her large eyes are wide open; her face wears a surprised expression. She doesn’t move. I attempt to speak to her, to call out, “Mummy, Mummy”, but no word comes out. I try again, she doesn’t reply.”

When Sonia writes of Rajiv’s death the reader feels the pain and loss she’s suffered. “My Rajiv was dead. He was gone. I would never see his beautiful face again, I would never feel him holding me, I would never again know the safety of his embrace. I wanted to die. I didn’t want to live without him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alas, the book is not a comprehensive account by any means. There are things she’s deliberately omitted and avoided writing about. She glosses over Bofors. There’s no mention of the Quattrocchis and no explanation of the break-up with the Bachchans, even though she stayed in their home when she first came to India. When she can write so fully and unhesitatingly about the Emergency, I wonder why she shied away from these subjects?

If you’re curious and Sonia Gandhi intrigues you and you want to know more of her life and her personality, this book is your answer for sure.

From her strengths to her vulnerabilities and insecure moments, they are exposed for all to see. I have readvery few political autobiographies as revealing as this one.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal