New Delhi’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum is easy to mistake for cultural pageantry. But let us assess it, knowing the forum’s record: Trust, not another declaration, is the SCO’s scarcest resource.

India’s proposal is to create space for vada (a dialogic search for truth), where scholars, archivists, and artisans meet without the need to win. (PMO) more less

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Last week, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurated the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. The three-day gathering brought together 116 delegates from 22 countries. Its agenda ranged from artistic and architectural exchange to manuscripts, languages, and religious traditions.

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The SCO’s 10 members include States with unresolved boundary disputes and divergent approaches to regional security. Cross-border terrorism remains a source of mistrust. What can conversations about ancient texts, manuscripts, and philosophies (emerging from religion and otherwise) that are rooted in or have spread to the participating countries achieve amid this? India’s answer is that they can create conditions for agreement where communiqués cannot. PM Modi put it simply: “Mutual trust is the most essential element for promoting harmony. And such trust emerges when we recognise what we share.”

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{{^usCountry}} Indian thought treated dialogue as an intellectual discipline, not mere politeness. Gautama’s Nyaya Sutra distinguishes three forms of debate: vada, a search for truth; jalpa, an attempt to win; and vitanda, an effort to demolish another’s position without advancing one’s own. Multilateral diplomacy often oscillates between the latter two. India’s proposal is to create space for vada, where scholars, archivists, artisans and young people can meet without the obligation to score. Such a forum does not make hard questions disappear; it allows them to be asked without anyone needing to win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian thought treated dialogue as an intellectual discipline, not mere politeness. Gautama’s Nyaya Sutra distinguishes three forms of debate: vada, a search for truth; jalpa, an attempt to win; and vitanda, an effort to demolish another’s position without advancing one’s own. Multilateral diplomacy often oscillates between the latter two. India’s proposal is to create space for vada, where scholars, archivists, artisans and young people can meet without the obligation to score. Such a forum does not make hard questions disappear; it allows them to be asked without anyone needing to win. {{/usCountry}}

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The 10 SCO members do not share one uniform civilisational identity, but their histories are interwoven through centuries of movement, trade and intellectual exchange. Buddhism travelled from India through Central Asia to China and beyond. Hindu philosophical ideas and literature also crossed geographical and cultural boundaries, acquiring distinctive expressions in different societies. This is not a story of sameness, but of sustained interaction. Ashoka’s Twelfth Rock Edict called for restraint in speech and respect for other beliefs, declaring concord (samavaya) commendable. A Greek rendering of his edicts at Kandahar shows this message crossing linguistic boundaries.

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India’s place in wider intellectual history is also recorded by travellers. Megasthenes, the Greek ambassador to the Mauryan court, described Indian society and Pataliputra in Indica. Centuries later, Chinese Buddhist travellers Faxian and Xuanzang journeyed across India, documenting monasteries, centres of learning, architecture and religious practices.

At Qingdao in 2018, attending its first SCO summit as a full member, India offered the SECURE framework and emphasised the human dimension of regional connectivity. During its 2022–23 chairmanship, India placed Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at the centre of its approach. Varanasi became the SCO’s first Tourism and Cultural Capital, hosting an international conference on shared Buddhist heritage. At Tianjin in September 2025, PM Modi proposed a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to share the richness of ancient civilisations, art, literature and traditions. At Bishkek in September 2026, the proposal entered the Bishkek Declaration. In November 2026, it opened in Delhi.

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The proposal’s journey to inauguration in 15 months, within a 10-member consensus-based grouping, is worth noticing. In multilateral diplomacy, ideas are cheap and their follow-through is vital for creating any meaningful outcomes.

India’s external proposals also draw on work at home. The Gyan Bharatam Mission, announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 and launched in August 2025, seeks to identify, document, conserve and digitise more than one crore manuscripts through academic institutions, libraries, archives and other custodians. Buddhist relics have travelled to Mongolia, Thailand and Vietnam, while an exposition in Russia’s Kalmykia in October 2025 attracted close to 100,000 visitors in a week.

Can civilisational dialogue remain genuinely plural? The language of civilisation has sometimes been used to assert hierarchies. The forum’s credibility depends on avoiding it.

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The proposition is not that one civilisation sits at the centre of Eurasia, but that different paths to meaning deserve recognition and can be enriched through engagement. The Forum’s discussions on performing arts, textiles, cuisine, traditional games, architecture, languages, manuscripts, and monastic traditions gave practical shape to the call for an SCO that is people-driven as well as government-driven. From Buddhist stupas and monasteries to influences carried along the Silk Routes and Indo-Persian traditions, the region’s built heritage bears witness to centuries of encounter. Monuments, like manuscripts, preserve stories that contemporary political boundaries cannot erase.

Cultural engagement does not require India to dilute its positions on regional security. At the Tianjin Summit, the PM said that “double standards on terrorism are unacceptable” and that connectivity bypassing sovereignty loses trust and meaning. These positions are not in tension. Mutual respect requires accountability as a foundational layer. India invited all SCO members, including Pakistan, even as Pakistan held the organisation’s rotating chair: The door to conversation stays open, the door to impunity stays shut.

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Agreement is the outcome of a shared journey, not its precondition. If convergence is demanded before conversation begins, diplomacy stalls. Begin the conversation, keep it honest, and consensus has somewhere to grow.

That is India’s wager on the SCO. Silk once moved along the old Eurasian routes, as did sutras, astronomical treatises, and the Panchatantra, which reached the Arab world as Kalila wa Dimna. These routes were never only commercial, and the SCO need not be only transactional.

Anu Singh Lather is vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University, with additional charge as vice-chancellor of Delhi Teachers University, New Delhi. Tarun Agarwal is associate fellow at the Center of Policy Research and Governance, New Delhi, leading the International Relations, Technology and Society vertical. The views expressed are personal