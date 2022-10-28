First Principles | Clues to investing in crypto (or not)

(Disclosure: I will invest a little money next week in crypto that I can afford to lose. I do not recommend anyone investing here without being prepared to lose it all because the space is totally unregulated and choc-a-bloc with scammers)

It was entirely coincidental that when Matt Levine’s magnum opus on cryptocurrencies went live on Bloomberg earlier this week, I was cooped up with Anurag Dixit, co-founder of Kunji.io. He and I were in a slugfest for over half a day because the former hedge fund manager believe cryptocurrencies will have a huge role to play in the future of finance and that retail investors such as me should think of it as an asset class.

While technically this sounds feasible, I have a problem with it: The marketplace for gold evolved over decades while most crypto markets are still nascent.

(Disclosure: I will invest a little money next week in crypto that I can afford to lose. I do not recommend anyone investing here without being prepared to lose it all because the space is totally unregulated and choc-a-bloc with scammers)