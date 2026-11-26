India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games is not just about bringing the world’s greatest sporting spectacle to our soil; it is about bringing the possibilities of sport closer to every Indian household. To me, it is an opportunity to reshape the social and economic landscape for millions of women, positioning sport as a catalyst for gender equality, social empowerment and financial independence.

For generations of Indian women, sport has become a powerful avenue to challenge social expectations. (ANI) more less

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I want the Olympic dream to inspire and offer us an opportunity to build this inclusive sporting culture. If we prepare for the Games by investing in grassroots infrastructure, accessible training facilities, qualified women coaches, sports science and professional education, the legacy will extend far beyond the Olympic fortnight.

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India’s Olympic aspirations must therefore become a people’s sporting movement. The real legacy would be an India where every child, regardless of geography, gender or economic background, has the opportunity to discover their sporting potential.

As a sportsperson, I have always believed that sport is so much more. It is about finding your voice, discovering your potential and earning the confidence to shape your own future. For generations of Indian women, sport has become a powerful avenue to challenge social expectations, claim their space and demonstrate that ambition has no gender.

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{{^usCountry}} The recently concluded Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya offered a compelling reflection of how far Indian women athletes have come. From the Indian women’s hockey team ending a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold to the women’s teams in cricket and kabaddi matching the achievements of their male counterparts. Including Lovlina Borgohain’s historic boxing triumph, Neeru Dhanda’s gold in shooting and Kumkum Mohod’s breakthrough in archery, women athletes have demonstrated that they are no longer just participating; they are setting benchmarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recently concluded Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya offered a compelling reflection of how far Indian women athletes have come. From the Indian women’s hockey team ending a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold to the women’s teams in cricket and kabaddi matching the achievements of their male counterparts. Including Lovlina Borgohain’s historic boxing triumph, Neeru Dhanda’s gold in shooting and Kumkum Mohod’s breakthrough in archery, women athletes have demonstrated that they are no longer just participating; they are setting benchmarks. {{/usCountry}}

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Indian women won 11 of the country’s 21 gold medals, and secured 38 medals out of the total 85 medals won by the entire contingent, making a significant contribution to as India stood 4th in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. These achievements are not isolated moments of sporting excellence. They represent changing aspirations across Indian society.

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I find this progress very inspiring. Every time an Indian woman steps onto an international court or field, she carries more than her own ambition. She represents the possibility that another girl, watching her, might dare to imagine herself in that position.

Contributing to this evolving sports ecosystem, the sports ministry has created the “Sports for Women” mission. Its flagship initiative, ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action), a vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, is bringing up opportunities to get more women playing through structured leagues and competition. Started in 2021, ASMITA leagues not only aimed to increase the participation of women in sports but also to utilise the leagues as a platform for identification of new talent across the length and breadth of India.

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So far, more than 2,600 leagues have been conducted across 34 sports disciplines in over 550 districts and 700 cities in the country. Beyond hardcore sport, there has also been an effort to bring women out of their homes, to participate in fitness activities through the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement, which enters its 100th edition this Sunday, and celebrates Olympic values as its key theme. Though, this initiative may seem far removed from sporting excellence it still interests me greatly because I have always believed that a nation is only as fit and healthy as the woman of the house. When the mother is conscious that her children need to spend time in physical activities, the chance of the child taking an active interest in sport is much higher. Indeed, the making of a champion begins with a mindset change at home.

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However, the effort to include women in the mainstream, did not stop at the sidelines. As women remain significantly underrepresented in leadership and decision-making positions, in 2022, the sports ministry issued a guideline asking National Sports Federations to bring more women into coaching positions, encouraging them to take up roles in refereeing and supporting roles.

I truly believe a sporting career can change the economic trajectory of a young woman and her family. Financial assistance, scholarships, employment opportunities, sponsorships and professional recognition help athletes become financially independent. This independence can have a ripple effect, encouraging families and communities to invest in the aspirations of their daughters.

This is where India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games becomes particularly significant. Hosting the Olympics can help bridge this gap. It can become a powerful social equaliser, bringing sport closer to communities that have historically had limited access to opportunities.

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PV Sindhu is an Olympic medalist in badminton and won the World Championship in 2019. She is the chairperson of the Athletes’ Commission, Indian Olympic Association. The views expressed are personal