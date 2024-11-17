Just Like That | To speak of despondency, and hope, through poetry

With the asphyxiating claw of pollution again at our throats, and the political discourse touching new depths of incivility, I feel intellectually and emotionally drained. But then, my hopes revive when I think of the profundity of our thought leaders and I seek solace in poetry.

Poetry is compressed thought, with the ability, in its sheer brevity and imagery, to jolt the mind out of surrounding mediocrity. Let me begin by two couplets by Gopal Das Neeraj: Ab toh mazhab koi aisa bhi chalaya jaye, jisme insaan ko insaan banaya jaye; jis khushboo se mehak jai padosi ka bhi ghar, phool iss kism ka har simt khilaya jaye (Now, let’s make a religion, in which people are treated like human beings; plant such flowers everywhere that their fragrance enters even a neighbour’s dwelling). In just two lines, Neeraj demolishes all the simulated divisiveness that politics tries to provoke.

Or, this eternally relevant couplet of Krishna Bihari “Noor” (1926-2003) from Lucknow: Sach badhe ya ghate toh sach na rahe, jhoot ki koi inteha hi nahin (Anything less than the truth, or more, is no longer the truth; but lies have no conditions, they are unlimited). To this, Javed Akhtar has the riposte: Ghalat baton ko khamoshi se sunna, haami bhar lena; bohat hain fayde isme, magar achcha nahin lagta (To listen silently to falsehood, and agree with it; there are benefits for sure, but I do not like it).

Poets sum up a situation with minimum effort. Sample this couplet of Zafar Gorakhpuri: Aag teri hai na meri, aag ko mat de hawa; raakh mera ghar hua toh tera ghar dekhega kaun? (Don’t add fuel to the fire, it is neither mine nor yours; if my home is burnt, who will look after yours?). Nida Fazli, who died recently, advises: Dushmani laakh sahi, khatm na keeje rishta; dil mile na mile, haath milate rahiye (Don’t break relationships, however great the enmity; if our hearts cannot meet, at least shake hands, preserve amity). Jigar Muradabadi reinforces this message: Unka jo farz hai wo ahl-e-siyasat jaane, mera paighaam mohabbat hai jahan tak pahunche (Let politicians decide what politics necessitates; my message is of love, however far it resonates).

Gulzar Saheb has this remarkably short poem on the shades of love: Yaad hai ik din, meri mez pe baithe baithe, cigarette ki dibiya par tumne, chhote se ik paudhe ka, ek sketch banaya tha; aake dekho, us paudhe par phool aaya hai (Remember, one day, while sitting at my table, you sketched on a cigarette box a tiny plant; come and see, that plant has bloomed).

And yet, there are days when hope ebbs. Rajesh Reddy, a very talented poet from Hyderabad, asks poignantly: Kisi din zindagi mein karishma kyun nahin hota; main har roz jaag toh jaata hoon zinda kyun nahin hota (One day, why doesn’t this miracle happen in life; I wake up each day, but why I do not I feel alive).

But Wasim Barelwi has an antidote to this: Ussulon par jahan daag aaye takrana zaroori hai; jo zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai (When principles are threatened it is necessary to fight; if you are not dead, it is essential to be alive). Rahat Indori amplified this fearlessness: Log har mod pe ruk ruk ke sambhalte kyon hain; itna darte hain toh ghar se nikalte kyon hain (Why do people stop and falter at every turn; if so frightened, why don’t they just remain at home).

So, let us echo the lines of Dushyant Kumar: Ho gayi hai peer (peeda) parbat si, pighalni chahiye, iss Himalaya se koi Ganga nikalni chahiye; sirf hangama khara karna mera maksad nahin, saari koshish hai ke ye soorat badalni chahiye (Oppression has become like a mountain, it needs to melt; a new Ganga from the Himalayas must flow again; ’tis not my intention to just create a ruckus, the entire effort is that the situation must change).

