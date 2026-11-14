New rules of global power beyond multilateralism: Challenges and Opportunities for India

When Henry Kissinger published Diplomacy in 1994, the Cold War had ended and the US appeared to have emerged as the uncontested global power. There was considerable optimism that liberal democracy, international institutions and a rules-based international order would define the future. Kissinger was less persuaded.

As a major economic and military power with growing international influence, India is well positioned to help shape this emerging architecture. Its participation in Quad, BRICS and the SCO demonstrates its ability to engage across different geopolitical frameworks without being confined to a single strategic camp. (AFP)

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Drawing on centuries of European statecraft, he argued that international stability depended not on the triumph of a particular ideology, but on the careful management of competing national interests. Diplomacy required reconciling power with legitimacy and preventing any one State from acquiring unchecked dominance over others.

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Three decades later, his arguments deserve renewed attention.

Kissinger contrasted the European tradition of statecraft, represented by Richelieu, Metternich and Bismarck, with the American tradition of Wilsonian idealism. While the former accepted competing national interests as an enduring reality, the latter placed greater emphasis on universal principles, democratic values and collective security.

Neither tradition is without merit. The aspiration to build a world governed by common rules remains legitimate. Yet the assumption that international relations can be organised around shared values, without sufficient regard for the distribution of power, has repeatedly encountered reality.

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{{^usCountry}} Kissinger regarded the Congress of Vienna in 1815 as an outstanding example of successful statecraft. Following the Napoleonic Wars, Europe’s principal powers constructed a settlement combining a balance of power with political legitimacy. Its durability rested not on eliminating rivalry, but on recognising that stability required restraint and mutual accommodation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kissinger regarded the Congress of Vienna in 1815 as an outstanding example of successful statecraft. Following the Napoleonic Wars, Europe’s principal powers constructed a settlement combining a balance of power with political legitimacy. Its durability rested not on eliminating rivalry, but on recognising that stability required restraint and mutual accommodation. {{/usCountry}}

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The international order established after World War II reflected a different configuration. American economic and military predominance, the UN, the Bretton Woods institutions and a network of alliances provided the foundations of a system that survived the Cold War. Yet this order was never entirely universal or free from power politics. Its institutions largely reflected the circumstances and interests of the victorious powers in 1945.

Today, those circumstances have changed. China’s emergence, India’s growing influence, Russia’s renewed geopolitical assertiveness and the expanding weight of middle powers are transforming the international landscape. Established multilateral institutions increasingly struggle to reconcile competing interests and deliver collective solutions. But the transformation goes beyond a redistribution of power. We are witnessing a fundamental change in the architecture through which international power is exercised.

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Alongside traditional international organisations, a proliferation of smaller strategic partnerships, minilateral groupings, security dialogues, economic corridors and infrastructure initiatives is taking place. AUKUS, Quad and I2U2 illustrate different forms of strategic cooperation. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and China’s Belt and Road Initiative represent contrasting approaches to connectivity and economic influence. BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation provide platforms for political and economic coordination, while the Indo-Pacific has become an organising framework for strategic engagement.

Newer initiatives, including Pax Silica and the Board of Peace, further illustrate the diversity of emerging arrangements, extending from technology and supply-chain security to conflict management. Some may develop into enduring institutions; others may remain transactional, experimental or lose momentum as circumstances change. They may overlap, compete or complement one another. Their proliferation reveals an important reality: Countries are unwilling to wait for universal consensus before pursuing arrangements that serve their strategic interests.

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The challenge is to ensure that the growing reliance on selective partnerships does not undermine the common principles of sovereignty, international law and the legitimate interests of smaller States. This transformation is being accelerated by unprecedented technological change. AI, robotics, semiconductors, quantum computing, digital infrastructure and advanced communications are reshaping economic competitiveness and national security. Technology is increasingly determining how national power is acquired, organised, and projected.

Traditional structures, designed for another era, will need to evolve. New partnerships will emerge around particular technologies, supply chains and security challenges, while established arrangements must adapt to remain relevant. The assumption that the architecture of international relations can be fixed for generations may itself be outdated.

The challenge is not simply to replace multilateralism with minilateralism, or established institutions with new groupings. It is to develop an adaptable international architecture in which different arrangements can coexist and evolve. Universal institutions and international law remain indispensable, but their effectiveness ultimately depends on accommodating political and strategic realities.

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For India, this presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. As a major economic and military power with growing international influence, India is well positioned to help shape this emerging architecture. Its participation in Quad, BRICS and the SCO demonstrates its ability to engage across different geopolitical frameworks without being confined to a single strategic camp.

India should aspire to become an architect of the emerging order rather than merely a participant in arrangements designed by others. This requires initiating partnerships, building coalitions, contributing to regional stability and helping shape the rules governing technological and economic competition. Other emerging powers must similarly move beyond demanding greater representation towards assuming greater responsibility.

Multipolarity does not automatically produce stability. Without restraint, mutual accommodation and recognition of legitimate competing interests, it can generate fragmentation and confrontation. The challenge is to develop responsible multipolarity in which competition is managed rather than allowed to become conflict.

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Kissinger’s legacy remains contested, and realism pursued without regard for morality or international law can become an excuse for the strong to dominate the weak. Yet rejecting realism does not make the realities it describes disappear.

The task before today’s statesmen is not to abandon the aspiration for a rules-based international order, but to recognise that such an order cannot be sustained without an accommodation of power.

Kissinger understood that international stability rarely emerges from perfect agreement. It is more often the outcome of imperfect compromises between states recognising the limits of their ambitions. In a world where both power and the structures through which it is exercised are constantly changing, perhaps the most enduring lesson is that successful statecraft lies not in preserving yesterday’s architecture, but in knowing how to build tomorrow’s.

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Milinda Moragoda is a former cabinet minister and diplomat from Sri Lanka and the founder of the Pathfinder Foundation, a strategic affairs think tank. The views expressed are personal