On-ground protection fails if police remains inacessible

A woman who gathers the courage to report domestic abuse, a girl threatened with online blackmail, and a child rescued from trafficking share one fundamental expectation that the law will protect them, society will support them, and justice will not come too late. For a police officer, these are human lives whose dignity and future depend, in part, on how effectively institutions respond. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which came into force on July 1, 2024, provides an important foundation for strengthening the protection of women and children. Its dedicated chapter on offences against women and children, read alongside the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and specialised legislation such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, offers an opportunity to advance more responsive and accessible justice. The challenge is to translate this legal framework into everyday security. BNS’s promise must find expression in trust, prevention, timely protection and rehabilitation.

The first interaction between a complainant and the police can determine whether a person feels empowered to seek justice or retreats into silence. A sensitive response can prevent further harm. (HT Archive)

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The first interaction between a complainant and the police can determine whether a person feels empowered to seek justice or retreats into silence. A sensitive response can prevent further harm; indifference can deepen the trauma. The growing misuse of artificial intelligence and social-media platforms makes cyber awareness and specialised investigative skills essential. Police personnel must be trained in digital forensics, evidence preservation, and victim-sensitive procedures. Families and educational institutions must also help children recognise grooming, coercion, and online exploitation.

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That policing must be accessible, proactive, and compassionate, informs AAWAZ DO, an initiative developed to address concerns involving women’s safety, harassment, online exploitation, dowry-related abuse and domestic difficulties. With women police personnel playing a leading role, the initiative sought to make grievance reporting more accessible and ensure timely assistance. Started in October 2024 in collaboration with the district administration, district judiciary and civil society organisations such as Mission Mukti Foundation, its reported outcomes in Saran district of Bihar included the rescue of more than 300 minor girls from human-trafficking networks and assistance to over 800 women facing online extortion, blackmail, coercive demands and domestic or dowry-related difficulties. More than enforcement outcomes, these figures reflect the importance of creating channels through which vulnerable citizens can approach the police before their circumstances deteriorate further.

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{{^usCountry}} The larger lesson of AAWAZ DO is that specialised, accessible policing can help bridge the gap between legal provisions and people’s lived experiences. Such initiatives require trained personnel, clear operating procedures, confidentiality safeguards and effective coordination with medical, legal and rehabilitation services. They must complement the statutory responsibilities of police stations and be evaluated through verifiable outcomes. The law becomes a living assurance of justice when the most vulnerable citizen knows where to turn and trusts that someone will respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The larger lesson of AAWAZ DO is that specialised, accessible policing can help bridge the gap between legal provisions and people’s lived experiences. Such initiatives require trained personnel, clear operating procedures, confidentiality safeguards and effective coordination with medical, legal and rehabilitation services. They must complement the statutory responsibilities of police stations and be evaluated through verifiable outcomes. The law becomes a living assurance of justice when the most vulnerable citizen knows where to turn and trusts that someone will respond. {{/usCountry}}

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Human trafficking demands coordinated action across districts and states. Investigations must pursue not only immediate perpetrators but also the networks that recruit, transport and exploit victims. However, rescuing a child is only the beginning. Safe accommodation, medical care, psychological support, educational continuity and long-term rehabilitation are essential to prevent renewed exploitation. Victims need support throughout the justice process, delivered with dignity and sensitivity. The effectiveness of the system must be by the safety and recovery it helps secure.

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Laws and policing alone cannot eliminate violence. Schools must promote personal safety, consent, and cyber awareness. Families must create environments where children can speak without fear. Communities must challenge dowry, harassment and domestic abuse rather than treating them as private matters. Community policing can strengthen these efforts through public interaction, women’s help desks, school outreach, and accessible grievance mechanisms. Meanwhile, prompt investigation, professional supervision, impartiality and due process must remain non-negotiable.

BNS provides an important legal foundation; responsive institutions and an engaged society must help fulfil its promise. A girl should never have to choose between her safety and her education. No woman should feel that reporting abuse is more shameful than committing it. And no rescued child should be left to rebuild a life alone. When every woman feels heard, every child feels protected and every survivor finds a credible path to recovery, BNS’s promise becomes a lived reality. That is the measure of justice we must strive to achieve.

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Kumar Ashish is Deputy Inspector General of Police, Koshi Range Saharsa, Bihar. The views expressed are personal