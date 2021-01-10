IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The diaspora dilemma | HT Editorial
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
opinion

The diaspora dilemma | HT Editorial

Over the weekend, India marked its 16th annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas — an occasion to reach out to India’s vast diaspora (which includes both Indian-origin foreign citizens as well as non-resident Indians), celebrate their achievements, connect them to their roots, and provide a framework for the diaspora’s engagement with India’s development story back home
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST

Over the weekend, India marked its 16th annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas — an occasion to reach out to India’s vast diaspora (which includes both Indian-origin foreign citizens as well as non-resident Indians), celebrate their achievements, connect them to their roots, and provide a framework for the diaspora’s engagement with India’s development story back home. The diaspora’s ability to spread Indian soft power, lobby for India’s national interests, and contribute economically to India’s rise is now well-recognised. But diaspora diplomacy has its own sensitivities.

The first issue is the role of diaspora in Indian democracy. The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. But various other Indian political formations and social groups have done so too. This means that the narrative on India is not homogeneous. The role of the liberal, Kashmiri and Muslim diaspora in articulating apprehensions about the government’s measures in 2019 — the effective nullification of Article 370 in Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam — and of the Sikh diaspora in spreading a particular view about the agricultural reforms and farm protests is clear. This generates a political dynamic within their countries of residence which in turn generates pressure on India. How New Delhi uses the diaspora — while also respecting their distinct views on India which may vary with the official version — will remain a delicate issue.

The second issue is the role of the diaspora in the politics of their home countries. In the last election in the United Kingdom, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s affiliates sent a clear message that a vote for Labour, given its position on Kashmir under Jeremy Corbyn, would undermine Indian interests — Boris Johnson’s win came as a relief. In the US, one of the reasons both Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted a positive approach to Indian interests was because of the Indian-American vote — while there was an earlier impression that Delhi would prefer Mr Trump because of the Houston rally, it stayed away from any messaging. But this issue — of whether to intervene in the electoral processes through the diaspora — will remain sensitive too because they are, at the end of the day, foreign citizens. India must leverage its diaspora but not have blanket expectations from it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
The Indian State, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its engagement with Indians and those of Indian-origin abroad. (PTI)
opinion

The diaspora dilemma | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Over the weekend, India marked its 16th annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas — an occasion to reach out to India’s vast diaspora (which includes both Indian-origin foreign citizens as well as non-resident Indians), celebrate their achievements, connect them to their roots, and provide a framework for the diaspora’s engagement with India’s development story back home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
Conspiracy theories are a part of what motivated the mob at the US Capitol. While belief in conspiracy theories is not new, technology has helped bridge the distance between the fringe and the centre-stage (AP)
opinion

At stake, the future of democracy

By Binayak Dasgupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The roots of the attack on the Capitol can be traced to an alternative, fact-free, conspiracy theory based narrative, fuelled by technology
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
opinion

Pay attention to the needs of the elderly | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
About 45 million have cardiovascular diseases and hypertension; about 20 million suffer from diabetes; and 24% of the elderly have difficulty in performing daily functions
READ FULL STORY
Close
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
opinion

A new vision for legal education in India

By Abhishek Singhvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:23 PM IST
We must focus on tying up the existing corpus of rich data on legal education into a national legal education plan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic systems are only as good as the people who uphold them (AFP)
Democratic systems are only as good as the people who uphold them (AFP)
opinion

The time has come for all democrats across the world to unite

By Shashi Shekhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The US must lead by example given the resilience of its democratic institutions in battling this scourge
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has left women farmers even more economically vulnerable, and added the burden of caring for out-of-school children and the sick and elderly. Covid-19 has also decreased remittances to women farmers left at home. With more migrants coming home, there is also greater demand on the land, putting the tenuous hold of women on land in greater jeopardy. (Getty Images)
The pandemic has left women farmers even more economically vulnerable, and added the burden of caring for out-of-school children and the sick and elderly. Covid-19 has also decreased remittances to women farmers left at home. With more migrants coming home, there is also greater demand on the land, putting the tenuous hold of women on land in greater jeopardy. (Getty Images)
opinion

Agri-reforms must focus on women farmers

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Women have been part of the agrarian crisis for a very long time, though largely overlooked. Women farmers need access to all aspects of the sector from technical training and pricing to marketing and finances
READ FULL STORY
Close
With close to 4.5 trillion butts polluting the global environment, this form of litter accounts for close to 26,454 tonnes of waste generated annually in Indiane-person-dies-every-six-seconds-due-to-tobacco-use (SHUTTERSTOCK)
With close to 4.5 trillion butts polluting the global environment, this form of litter accounts for close to 26,454 tonnes of waste generated annually in Indiane-person-dies-every-six-seconds-due-to-tobacco-use (SHUTTERSTOCK)
opinion

The environmental challenge posed by cigarette butt litter

By Kaushik Chandrasekhar and Suneel Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Falling under the category of post-consumer waste, cigarette litter could easily be categorised as a public nuisance, especially for those that have fewer resources to clean it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, Belgium, June 17, 2020 (AP)
A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, Belgium, June 17, 2020 (AP)
opinion

The uncertainty over vaccine authorisation

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The authorisation of the two vaccines to tackle Covid-19 has been met with as much consternation as celebration. For many, the doubts and questions that have arisen have created fresh concern
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)
opinion

America’s democratic decay under Trump

By Milan Vaishnav
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:35 PM IST
January 6 was a result of weakened institutional norms, limited democratic accountability, politics based on personality cult and a broken information system
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farm to factory is the need of the hour. Apart from part-time seasonal farming, a small farmer and a farm labourer have sufficient time to work and can earn Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month easily after eight hours of labour in a nearby factory. This can ensure an additional income to minimise the dependency on the sole agriculture-based income.(HT file photo)
Farm to factory is the need of the hour. Apart from part-time seasonal farming, a small farmer and a farm labourer have sufficient time to work and can earn Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 a month easily after eight hours of labour in a nearby factory. This can ensure an additional income to minimise the dependency on the sole agriculture-based income.(HT file photo)
opinion

Farm to factory: Small farmers need second source of income

By AS Mittal | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Farming is a seasonal affair, not a full-time job. The second job option is mostly required by the small, marginal farmers and farm labourers in nearby areas. Industrial investment should be encouraged in rural and backward areas by offering special incentives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People crowd at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months.(AP)
People crowd at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months.(AP)
opinion

India needs a national surveillance plan

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 10:01 PM IST
With our massive population, over 10 million known cases, and undiagnosed cases probably numbering over twenty times that, India may well be the place for the next important variant to emerge. Going forward, we need as much caution within India, as for incoming international travellers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Christmas tree is decorated with face masks inside a hotel lobby to create awareness about wearing a mask during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
A Christmas tree is decorated with face masks inside a hotel lobby to create awareness about wearing a mask during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
opinion

Covid-19 has had a positive effect too

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2020 06:39 AM IST
The pandemic has led to a compact between scientists and the people. Now we must not go back to the 2019 mindset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm law at the Delhi-Haryana, Singhu border,in New Delhi, on Friday.(PTI)
Farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm law at the Delhi-Haryana, Singhu border,in New Delhi, on Friday.(PTI)
opinion

The farm laws: How not to do reforms

By Ramesh Inder Singh
UPDATED ON DEC 19, 2020 12:38 AM IST
One of the fallouts of the shock tactics strategy is social discord and that makes reforms counterproductive because these first create a conflict and thereafter try to find a solution, as is being now attempted in the prolonged negotiations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on October 5.(Mohd Zakir/HT file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on October 5.(Mohd Zakir/HT file)
opinion

49 years on, India, Bangladesh should deal with unresolved issues

By Syed Munir Khasru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 16, 2020 12:09 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP seeks to expand its presence in the South by offering representation to communities that have been historically marginalised.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The BJP seeks to expand its presence in the South by offering representation to communities that have been historically marginalised.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
opinion

BJP’s backward classes strategy starts to pay dividends in South

By Gilles Verniers, Kiran Kumar Gowd, Surya Rao Sangem | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON DEC 16, 2020 02:25 AM IST
The ability of the BJP to combine support from traditional elites and small as well as marginal backward groups has now become a trademark of party’s electoral strategy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP