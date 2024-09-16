The journey ahead for food processing in India

The journey of food processing in India reflects the nation’s age-old wisdom and capacity to embrace progress. From the ancient traditions of pickling and drying to the sophisticated technologies of today, India has seamlessly blended its rich culinary heritage with modern advancements. And this is not just about feeding the masses, but about celebrating the diverse and intricate flavours that define India’s gastronomic identity. FILE PHOTO: Biscuits pass along a conveyor belt after being baked at the Britannia factory in New Delhi June 3, 2011. The company manufactures and sells biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)

India’s food processing sector is emblematic of the transformative potential that lies at the intersection of tradition and modernity.

Food processing involves a wide array of activities, from harvesting, sorting, and grading to packaging, preservation, and value addition, and acts as a catalyst in bridging the chasm between the farm and the global market. It is within this crucible that the raw produce of our fields is transformed into products of international repute, enabling India to stride confidently onto the global stage.

The government, led by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, has recognised the sector’s potential to accelerate the nation’s march towards economic self-reliance and global leadership. The mission to double farmers’ income and boost agri-food exports is intrinsically linked to the success of the food processing sector, which serves as the conduit through which India’s agricultural wealth is channelled into the global supply chain.

As we stand poised to usher in Viksit Bharat by 2047, the PM’s vision to galvanise India’s agrarian prowess into a global powerhouse finds expression in the upcoming World Food India 2024 being organised by the ministry of food processing industries from September 19-22. The event promises to be a confluence of innovation, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration. From seed to shelf, every aspect of the industry will be curated and presented, offering participants the opportunity to gain insights, forge collaborations, and explore new markets. The event will also serve as a platform for India to demonstrate its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, reinforcing its position as a global hub for food processing. It offers a unique confluence of opportunities to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest technological advancements, and gain insights into evolving consumer preferences that are shaping the future of the food industry.

The Global Food Regulators Summit, which will be organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in conjunction with World Food India 2024, will serve to strengthen the collective resolve to forge a safer, more resilient food system. Through this summit, India seeks to reaffirm the shared commitment to fostering food safety worldwide, focussing on trust from all and nourishment for all. Given how food safety rests on global collaboration and progress, this summit will reflect both India’s values and aspirations in the space.

With regards to World Food India 2024, the five focus pillars signal transformative change, guiding the nation’s food sector toward a sustainable future: Food irradiation ensures both safety and longer shelf life, fortifying our food against contamination; plant-based proteins offers sustainable nourishment; minimum waste, maximum value prioritises efficiency, transforming every ounce of produce into invaluable resources; sustainable packaging champions ecological guardianship, reducing our environmental imprint; and, lastly, ensuring food safety from farm to fork reflects the food processing sector’s unwavering commitment to delivering pure, secure sustenance to every table.

As India charts its course towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, the food processing sector is certain to play a significant role in this ambitious endeavour. It is now a commercial consideration for businesses to align themselves with the government’s mission to make India a global leader in food production and processing, reaping the benefits of a rapidly growing market and a supportive policy environment.

World Food India 2024 can be a harbinger of this change and a testament to the transformative power of the food processing sector.

Chirag Paswan is Union minister for food processing industries.The views expressed are personal