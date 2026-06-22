US-Iran war underlines India's need for a Gulf doctrine: Arrive earlier, act faster, absorb less damage

The US-Iran memorandum of understanding is a crisis bargain, not a reconciliation. It gives India a reprieve. The crisis has shown that the Strait of Hormuz may lie on foreign maps, but its price is paid in Indian markets. The US-Iran confrontation has quietened for now, the threat to Strait of Hormuz has eased. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right to welcome the arrangement. The US-Iran confrontation has quietened for now, the threat to Hormuz has eased, waivers on sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports are expected under the arrangement, and the nuclear question has been pushed back into the realm of diplomacy. The first signs will show up in crude prices, the rupee, fertiliser bills and freight costs. A calmer Gulf would give Indian policymakers more room to protect growth.

The Gulf is not a neat geographic box. Its security is shaped by Iran’s position on the waterway, Israel’s confrontation with Tehran, American power, and the anxieties of Arab Gulf capitals. The crisis is likely to leave the Gulf States more anxious. They will have to secure a region in which ports, airports, desalination plants and energy infrastructure remain within reach of missiles and drones, while trade routes remain vulnerable to maritime disruption. They will look for more buffers, including stronger air defence, safer trade corridors and deeper Asian partnerships.

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India’s Gulf engagement has grown almost invisibly. The Gulf is not only about diplomacy. It is where India’s energy, remittances, shipping and inflation risks meet. India’s Gulf policy must, therefore, move beyond relationship management to managing risk. Unlike the East, which acquired a public vocabulary through Look East and Act East, India’s expanding Gulf stakes have never received a doctrine of their own. The result is that one of the most consequential regions for India is still often handled as a set of bilateral relationships rather than as a connected strategic space.

India’s stakes in the Gulf have outgrown its influence there. Nearly ten million Indians live in the Gulf States. Remittances from the region support households across India. Gulf energy powers Indian industry and mobility. Gulf capital matters to India’s growth ambitions. Indian seafarers keep ships moving through dangerous waters around Hormuz. Yet when the crisis reached its most dangerous point, India was still absorbing shocks more than influencing choices. India can no longer afford that mismatch. It cannot dictate outcomes in the Gulf, but neither can it remain peripheral to risks that reach into its markets and households.

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Pakistan’s visible role during the crisis was instructive. Islamabad did not alter the regional balance, but used its relationships to keep a channel open when Washington and Tehran could not engage directly. Pakistan has played such a role before, most famously in helping open the US-China channel in the early 1970s. India should not respond with irritation. The better answer is delivery: secure sea lanes, accelerate Gulf projects, move faster at Chabahar and work with partners to keep shipping and energy flows stable.