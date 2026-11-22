I don’t believe in coincidences, but I am staggered by them every time I see them. And I see them all the time.

An aide-de-camp may be expected to serve for about three years at the outermost, but so invaluable and exemplary was Gopi’s work that he stayed in his position for all five years of President Narayanan’s tenure. (HT Archive) more less

Let me come straight to one.

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If I had sat down on November 14, to write a column about Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on that day in 1889, that would have been logical, but not coincidental. But, for me, November 14 this year was a day of extraordinary coincidence. Since 2005, I have identified November with another anniversary, that of the death of KR Narayanan, whom I was privileged to have been secretary to for three years when he was President of India (1997-2002). KRN died on November 9, 2005. (My mother dying in 1983 on the same date is another coincidence I will not labour the reader with here). Predictably, I decided to devote this November column to the altogether amazing KRN and to his totally extraordinary aide-de-camp (AdC), Major Gopendra ‘Gopi’ Singh Rathore, who, by a tragic and also heroic concatenation of events died — rather, was killed in brave action — on November 10, 2005, the very day after KRN passed away. The poignance of all this is so intense that I would hesitate to term it a coincidence.

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I knew much, if not all, about these two deaths that nearly twinned that fateful November but there was something I did not recall — Gopi’s date of birth. Turning to Google, I learnt what it was. What could it have been but November 14!

And it just so happened that when I got down to writing about all this, it was November 14. This was a benumbing coincidence of some power, and of immense appositeness. Gopi had been selected to be KRN’s AdC very soon after the distinguished diplomat, scholar, academic, legislator, minister, and vice president was elected, in 1997, as India’s President — the tenth in that great line. In the filtering procedure for such selections, I ‘interviewed’ Gopi, for all of ten or 15 seconds. In that fraction of time, Gopi, so obviously suited for the position, had selected himself. My mind made up to recommend him to the President, the conversation went on for a good 30 minutes thereafter, entirely led by my curiosity that was growing by the minute about this outstanding soldier’s career in his regiment, the 16 Garhwal Rifles. He was recruited at age 22, and I was curious about his tough training (which he seemed to have enjoyed to the hilt), his billeting in advance positions (which he described with great modesty), and his loyalties to different aspects of soldiering.

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{{^usCountry}} An AdC may be expected to serve for about three years at the outermost, but so invaluable and exemplary was Gopi’s work that he stayed in his position for all five years of President Narayanan’s tenure and for the early part of the next President, APJ Abdul Kalam’s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An AdC may be expected to serve for about three years at the outermost, but so invaluable and exemplary was Gopi’s work that he stayed in his position for all five years of President Narayanan’s tenure and for the early part of the next President, APJ Abdul Kalam’s. {{/usCountry}}

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Gopi’s time-management was a marvel. KRN’s press secretary SN Sahu has written about Gopi movingly over the years. As I started each day on the slow amble that I called my walk, I would cross Gopi on his rapid sprint, and before I had done lessthan half my stretch, Gopi would be sprinting back for his second round. If I ventured to the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s astonishingly good library, I could see Gopi quietlyreading, engrossed, at a corner. The Moghul Gardens drew Gopi into their arborial heart, leading KRN to say to him once, “Gopi, you are a horticulturist”. He wrote poetry, the subtlest, most sensitive verse in the most refined Hindi imaginable. All this over and above his meticulous, perfect attention to his duties towards the President and the presidential calendar. At ceremonials, he was a pillar among pillars. No rock, no statue could stand as unmoving as Gopi could and would.

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But above and beyond this was an intellect that left me grateful for the institution of AdC. On a State visit to France, I saw this trait of Gopi’s working to differential effect. On the morning after the delegation had reached Paris, its acclaimed news daily Le Monde, carried what it thought was a positive story about the visiting dignitary. Under the banner headline Un intouchable à l’Élysée (An untouchable in the Elysee), it described KRN’s amazing career fromhis provenance among India’s underprivileged to the position of its First Citizen. But was KRN going to be pleased? Gopi, among the first to wake that morning, saw the newspaper as it was being moved to the Presidential suite and, with reflexes as swift as his eyes, held it back. As I reached the place later that morning, Gopi gave the paper to me, saying, “Sir, I thought you may wish to see this before it goes to the President.” I knew no French, nor did Gopi. But the operative word was clear to both of us. Gopi’s prudence had given KRN time to interiorise the contretemps.

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To fast forward to 2005. KRN had retired and Gopi, who longed return to the field of operations, volunteered for a posting in the Kashmir Valley, with the 14 RR battalion for counter-insurgency operations. On November 10, 2005, Gopi, on learning of KRN’s passing, sought permission to rush to Delhi to attend the funeral. But the unit had received intelligence about the movement of armed terrorists across a ridge in the Bandipora region and Gopi was required to intercept them. Leading a small team, he and his colleagues came under terrorist fire. Records say that Gopi “struck by automatic fire in the face and neck, continued to motivate his men to keep engaging the terrorists, laying down his life in the line of duty.”

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Coincidence is a trite, jejune word to use here. Gopi performed his duty by the unit and by the country and, by an act of destiny, merged with KRN’s absorption in the elements, in a shattering sublimity.

Loyalty and duty are for me just other names for Gopendra ‘Gopi’ Singh Rathore, Shaurya Chakra, 16 Garhwal Rifles, Indian Army.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi is a student of modern Indian history and the author of The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India. The views expressed are personal