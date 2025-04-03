Why PM’s neighbourhood engagements are significant

The devastating earthquake that hit Myanmar is a stark reminder of what is at stake when the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) meet in Thailand for their sixth Summit in 20 years. When disasters strike, nations rally together. The launch of “Operation Brahma” by India has been remarkable for its speed and execution. India has been getting better and better at coming to the aid of its neighbours.

Myanmar is also in the thick of a civil war with significant transboundary effects. Its neighbours are dealing with a dramatic increase in transnational crime arising in part from loss of control over the border regions. Bangladesh, already facing the brunt of the strife in the Rakhine in the form of more than a million Rohingya refugees, and takeover of its border with Myanmar by the Arakan Army, is in the midst of a political and economic upheaval since August last year. India, Thailand and China are all affected in their own ways. Not so far way, Nepal is faced with a crisis of confidence in the established political parties and efficacy of its constitutional democracy. While Sri Lanka is on the road to recovery, it is far from being out of the woods.

All told, the region is not in a good condition. This is the time for Bimstec to rise to the challenge. This requires all of its members to show political will, leadership and ability to rise above narrow interests. India is the largest member of Bimstec and also its geographical fulcrum and economic reservoir with the best State capacity. It has a crucial role in steering the bloc towards a collegial and effective response.

It is noteworthy that apart from Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, none of the other leaders who will meet in Bangkok were present at the last physical Summit in 2018. The focus then was regional connectivity. Today, there are more pressing priorities of security, disaster management, good governance and ensuring rapid sustainable and equitable development.

A source of uncertainty is the posture that the Bangladesh leader, Mohammed Yunus, will adopt. Hopefully, in his zeal to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), he does not steer Bimstec the Saarc way. A slow moving but less acrimonious Bimstec is still a better bet than a gridlocked Saarc held hostage by Pakistan. China’s claim as a force for good is under question considering that all the smaller countries in whom it has invested heavily are in trouble. While addressing the immediate, the Summit should build a roadmap for the future based on its own genius which promotes a stable, connected and willing coalition of littoral States of the eastern Indian Ocean.

India’s relations with Thailand are laden with history. The obeisance paid by more than four million devotees to the holy relics of Lord Buddha sent by India last year was a dramatic demonstration of the civilisational links that bind the two countries. Its monarchy carries the name of Lord Rama. There are also hard issues involved in the relationship, ranging from combatting international terrorism, transnational crime, maritime security, connectivity, to trade, investment and tourism. All of these require deft and persistent handling.

Closer home, the PM’s visit to Sri Lanka, and significantly Anuradhapura, the home of the Sri Maha Bodhi tree, close on the heels of an ice breaking visit to India in December 2024 by the new President Aruna Dissanayake is highly significant. The reconstruction of the India-Sri Lanka relationship can be described as India’s latest project in the neighbourhood. The tone for this has been set by the Dissanayake government affirming that it will not permit its territory to be used against India’s security interests and regional stability. The steady progress of the Colombo Security Conclave is noteworthy. A focus on defence and maritime cooperation, building upon the success of India’s $4-billion emergency financing package, is on the cards. The issue which has eluded a durable solution is fishing. Until that is found, the best option is management and escalation prevention.

In general, the key to success will be the systematic and timebound implementation of all the projects identified during President Dissanayake’s visit to India. The more transformational ones relate to land, sea, air, energy, financial, digital, cultural and tourism connectivity. The port hubs of Trincomalee, Colombo and Kankesanthurai (near Jaffna) can get linked with the Indian mainland. The Palk Strait can become a bridge of prosperity.

The region we live in requires our greatest attention and understanding because this is where our external and domestic goals directly converge. Sri Lanka is a prime example. Engagement with our neighbours is never enough. It is for this reason that PM Modi’s visits to the neighbourhood have extra significance.

Pankaj Saran is a former Indian ambassador to Russia and deputy national security advisor. The views expressed are personal