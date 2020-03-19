e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / All sports events cancelled till April 15: Kiren Rijiju

All sports events cancelled till April 15: Kiren Rijiju

“Today we have issued another fresh order from the ministry that all sports events and training centres will remain closed till April 15,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters.

other-sports Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File photo of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.
File photo of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The Sports Ministry on Thursday advised National Sports Federations (NSFs) to suspend all sports events, including competitions or selections trials, until April 15 in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought most sporting activities in the country to a grinding halt.

“Today we have issued another fresh order from the ministry that all sports events and training centres will remain closed till April 15,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters. “We have also ensured that no athletes or technical staff travel from one place to another. Any mass gathering is completely prohibited. Even the hostels in training centres are closed.

“The only exception is for those who have qualified for Olympics or on the verge of qualifications. They are very critical because if they miss out on anything it will have a huge impact on our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. So only these athletes and their coaches are allowed to practice in their designated national camps. For that also the coming of outsiders into their camps is strictly prohibited.”

The ministry’s advisory, which was also marked to the Indian Olympic Association and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, stated that in the case of athletes who will be training for the Olympics, no exposure to athlete will be allowed from outside the campus where training is underway.

The advisory also said that coaches or training staff who are currently not residing in the camp will not be allowed to interact or mingle with trainee athletes without following the quarantine protocols.

So far, over 160 confirmed cases have been reported of the virus that has also led to three deaths.

top news
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
Coronavirus Live: What will PM announce? Chidambaram has a suggestion
Coronavirus Live: What will PM announce? Chidambaram has a suggestion
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports