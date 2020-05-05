e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang lodges appeal with Swiss federal court: Report

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang lodges appeal with Swiss federal court: Report

Swimming World said the three-times Olympic champion’s appeal had been registered by the Swiss federal court on April 29.

other-sports Updated: May 05, 2020 11:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
File image of Sun Yang.
File image of Sun Yang.(AP)
         

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal at the Swiss federal court in a bid to overturn his eight-year suspension for doping, the Swimming World website reported on Tuesday. Sun was banned by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in March after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against a decision to clear him of wrongdoing during a 2018 doping test. Swimming World said the three-times Olympic champion’s appeal had been registered by the Swiss federal court on April 29.

Reuters was unable to confirm with the court. Sun, who was given a three-month ban for doping in 2014, said in March that he had retained a lawyer to appeal to the Swiss federal court.

The 28-year-old is the reigning world and Olympic champion in 200 metres freestyle and won two gold medals at the 2012 London Games and another at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

