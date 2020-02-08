e-paper
Home / Other Sports / FIH Pro League: India stun world champions Belgium 2-1

FIH Pro League: India stun world champions Belgium 2-1

Mandeep Singh scored a field goal in the second minute of the match before Gauthier Boccard equalised for world number one Belgium in the 33rd minute with a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner.

other-sports Updated: Feb 08, 2020 18:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
India beat Belgium 2-1.
Indian men’s hockey team stunned world champions Belgium with a 2-1 victory in their FIH Pro League match on Saturday. Mandeep Singh scored a field goal in the second minute of the match before Gauthier Boccard equalised for world number one Belgium in the 33rd minute with a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner.

Ramandeep Singh scored the decisive goal for the home side in the 47th minute via a penalty corner to give world number four India a victory in front of a frenzied crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.

The two sides play against each other on Sunday again.

