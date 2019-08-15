Happy Independence Day: WWE stars John Cena, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch send wishes to Indian fans

other-sports

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:18 IST

As India celebrate their 73rd Independence Day, the WWE superstars sent out a special message for the Indian fans to mark the occassion. Several big stars including John Cena, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were part of the special video the pro-wrestling industry posted on their official Facebook India page.

The 16-time-World Champion John Cena, shared a video from his official Facebook page. “Hey this is 16-time World Champion John Cena, wishing all the Indians a Happy Independece Day,” the Leader of the Cenation said in the video.

Later, the WWE India also posted a video on Twitter in which several superstars, including Saurav Gurjar, The New Day, Rinku Singh, Kavita Devi, Singh Brothers, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, apart from Cena.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team including captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri sent in their wishes to the entire nation from West Indies on the 73rd Independence Day of India.

BCCI shared a video on twitter on which the Indian cricket members took turns to wish their ‘fellow Indians’ a very happy Independence Day. “#TeamIndia wishes everyone a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind #IndependenceDay,” wrote BCCI.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 18:18 IST