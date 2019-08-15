‘Most iconic day in the country’s history,’ Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian cricketers wish Happy Independence Day

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:26 IST

The Indian cricket team including captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri sent in their wishes to the entire nation from West Indies on the 73rd Independence Day of India.

BCCI shared a video on twitter on which the Indian cricket members took turns to wish their ‘fellow Indians’ a very happy Independence Day. “#TeamIndia wishes everyone a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind #IndependenceDay,” wrote BCCI.

The likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, coach Ravi Shastri can be seen extending their wishes.

While Kohli termed the Independence day as “The most iconic day in the history of our country”, Jadhav wished the Indian fans in Marathi.

Also Read: 1st time in cricket - Kohli beats Ponting by huge margin to historical feat

After a clean-sweep of the T20I series, the Men in Blue completed a 2-0 ODI series victory after winning the third match by six wickets at the Queen’s Park Oval.

India captain Virat Kohli smashed h is 43rd ODI ton as India chased down the 255-run target with 15 balls and 6 wickets to spare in a rain-curtailed 35-over match. Kohli remained unbeaten on 114 while Shreyas Iyer played another important innings of 65 off just 41 balls, taking a big step towards cementing his place in the Indian middle-order.

Earlier, Gayle’s whirlwind 72-run knock enabled West Indies to good total.

India and West Indies will now face each other in the two-match Test series, when both the teams will begin their World Test Championship campaign, from August 22.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 12:17 IST