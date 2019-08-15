India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli beats Ponting by big margin to achieve historical first

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:05 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli scripted history and added yet another feather to his illustrious cap during the third ODI against West Indies. Kohli struck his 43rd ODI hundred, leading India to a comprehensive six-wicket win on Wednesday in the rain-hit 3rd ODI, which also gave India a 2-0 series win in the three-match series. The first ODI at Guyana was washed out due to rain.

In the process, Kohli became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade. Kohli now has 20,502 runs across all three formats of the game. Out of these 20,502, Kohli has scored 20,018 in the ongoing decade.

Earlier, Australia’s former skipper Ricky Ponting held the record for scoring most international runs in a decade with 18,962 runs to his credit in the 2000s.

Also Read: Chris Gayle quashes retirement rumours

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis is on the third position with 16,777 runs in the 2000s.Former Sri Lankan players Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are on the 4th and 5th position with 16,304 and 15,999 runs respectively.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is on the sixth position with 15,962 runs in the 2000s.

Kohli went on to play an unbeaten knock of 114. This was Kohli’s 97th 50-pluss score in ODIs - the fifth most by any batsman.

He now has 11 50+ scores in the calendar year 2019. That’s joint-most by a batsman in 2019 along with Rohit Sharma.

Kohli now has 9 centuries against West Indies in ODIs. That’s joint most by Indian batsman against any opposition in ODIs along with Sachin Tendulkar, who had the same number of centuries against Australia.

The 30-year-old had also registered a century in the second ODI of the series by scoring 120 runs. With this knock, Kohli had surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in the ODI format.

He also became the highest run-scorer against West Indies in the ODI format.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 11:02 IST