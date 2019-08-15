India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle responds to retirement rumours after 3rd ODI

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:34 IST

It was speculated after Chris Gayle’s innings in the 3rd One Day International against India at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain that he might be retiring from the 50-over format. Gayle was in sensational form in the third ODI with a 41-ball 72 as West Indies posted a total of 240 runs in 35 overs. However, there was something unique when he walked off after getting dismissed.

Gayle tried to hit one off Khaleel Ahmed but it landed straight into the hands of visiting skipper Kohli, under whom he played at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While walking off, Gayle smiled as Indian players shook hands with him. The Indian players even did Gayle’s typical jig with him.

Gayle threw his bat in the air, put his helmet on top of it and walked off the field. He then hurled the helmet up in the air and caught it while approaching the boundary ropes. The West Indian camp gave him a standing ovation as it looked like Gayle might hang up his boots after the game.

However quashing all rumours, Gayle confirmed in an interview after the match that he has not yet retired from ODI cricket.

“I didn’t announce any retirement. Yeah, I am (still with West Indies cricket) until any further notice,” Gayle told West Indies Cricket.

Gayle’s blistering knock wasn’t able to win the match for West Indies as they lost the 3rd ODI by 6 wickets. West Indies had posted 240 runs in 35 over courtesy Gayle’s innings. However, it wasn’t enough as Virat scored his 43rd ODI hundred to power India to the revised total of 255 runs in just 33.2 overs.

Gayle is the most capped West Indies player of all-time, surpassing Brian Lara. He has competed in 301 matches and even sported the jersey of the same number in the 3rd ODI against India. Gayle has scored 10480 runs with 25 hundred and 54 half-centuries in his ODI career.

