‘Caught and Boult’: Sri Lanka players in splits after Trent Boult hits ball into his helmet grill

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:19 IST

New Zealand cricketer Trent Boult produced one of the moments of the match on the first day of first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. During the 82nd over of the Kiwi innings, Boult went for a premeditated sweep shot off the bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya but the ball took a top-edge and got stuck into his helmet grill. For few seconds, Boult had no idea where the ball went which left the Sri Lankan players in spilt. The ball was eventually taken out off the helmet and the action resumed after checking Boult’s condition. Fans took note of this incident and filled social media with quirky messages. Even International Cricket Council got in involved and their post read: “Caught and Boult.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli beats Ponting by big margin to achieve historical first

Hey @trent_boult you have mistaken it, it is not an apple it's a cricket ball, don't eat it...😆😆😆 — विपिन सैनी (@vipinsaini587) August 15, 2019

Boult loves to catch the ball, even if he doesn't have hands here! 😉 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_333) August 15, 2019

Boult: Hello, listen to me, inform your friends that i am a master of swing and they should co-operate

Cherry: i cant hear, lemme come closer to you

😂😂😂😂 — Astrologer (@krsnaastrology) August 15, 2019

Earlier, Seamer Suranga Lakmal took four wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out New Zealand for 249 on day two of the Test. Resuming from their overnight score of 203 for five, the tourists lost their last five wickets for 46 runs as Lakmal dominated.

Ross Taylor was dismissed for 86 on his first delivery of the day as he attempted a casual cut shot to a harmless Lakmal delivery and was caught behind. Mitchell Santner then shouldered arms to a Lakmal ball that nipped back and was trapped leg before wicket for 13.

Also Read: Team India report card – Virat Kohli scores perfect 10, openers disappoint

William Somerville was given caught bat-pad to Akila Dananjaya but he successfully overturned the decision after a review to deny the off-spinner his sixth wicket. Tim Southee’s promising innings was cut short when he was run out on 14 attempting a suicidal single.

Lakmal then removed Trent Boult and Ajaz Patel in successive deliveries to finish with figures of four for 29. He will be on a hat-trick when New Zealand resume their second innings.

New Zealand will be disappointed with their batting display as most batsmen got off to starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Play resumed 15 minutes early on Thursday after 22 overs were lost on day one due to rain.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 14:12 IST