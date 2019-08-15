Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live updates

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:52 IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test live Updates, Day 2:

Day 1 Report: Ross Taylor hit an unbeaten half-century to keep New Zealand afloat after Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed five wickets on a rain-hit day one of the first Test on Wednesday. New Zealand were 203 for five, having recovered from 71-3 at lunch, when rain stopped play for the day in the final session in Galle with Taylor batting on 86.Dananjaya claimed his fourth five-wicket haul, bowling with a remodelled action after being reported for a suspect action last year.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 11:50 IST