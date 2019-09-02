Haryana Police wrestler makes India proud, bags gold medal in China at World Police and Fire Games

other-sports

Constable Baljit of Haryana Police has won a gold medal in the 130-kg wrestling category of the recently concluded World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) International Championship held in Chengdu, China.

He also bagged a silver medal in the 125-kg freestyle wrestling event, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Constable Mohani of the state police picked up a silver medal in the 75-kg category of the games.

Both the wrestlers called on Director-General of Police Manoj Yadava and thanked him for giving them the opportunity to participate in the competition.

Yadava congratulated Baljit and Mohani and said that their achievement brought laurels to the state and the police department.

