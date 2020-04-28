e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / I like Dhoni, so definitey CSK: PR Sreejesh on favourite IPL team

I like Dhoni, so definitey CSK: PR Sreejesh on favourite IPL team

HI conducted a special Twitter Q&A, #AskTeamIndia, and went live on the social media platform with four players -- women’s captain Rani Rampal, men’s captain Manpreet Singh, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh and defender Harmanpreet Singh.

other-sports Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Manpreet Singh and Sreejesh Parattu of India during the FIH Mens Hero Hockey Champions Trophy.
Manpreet Singh and Sreejesh Parattu of India during the FIH Mens Hero Hockey Champions Trophy.(Getty Images)
         

Hockey India gave fans a sneak-peek into what the country’s hockey stars are doing during lockdown. With the sporting calendar coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, many top sportspersons have taken to social media to engage with their fans.

HI conducted a special Twitter Q&amp;A, #AskTeamIndia, and went live on the social media platform with four players -- women’s captain Rani Rampal, men’s captain Manpreet Singh, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh and defender Harmanpreet Singh.

“Twitter has always been a great service to engage with our fans, we are happy to have their support in #AskTeamIndia initiative which is fun, meaningful and also in some way I hope we are motivating fans to stay positive and active during these difficult times,” said Sreejesh.

Sreejesh revealed during the interaction that he is a fan of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League because of his fondness for former Indian cricket captain M.S. Dhoni.

The women’s hockey team also competed in a fitness challenge and as part of that they tweeted fitness videos to raise funds to help those whose lives have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. Hockey India tweeted pictures that showed how players are spending time indoors.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
On Muslim vegetable sellers remark, Nadda issues warning to BJP members
On Muslim vegetable sellers remark, Nadda issues warning to BJP members
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports