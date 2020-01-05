e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cricket / Portrait made of mobile phones: Virat Kohli awestruck by fan’s special gift ahead of Guwahati T20I - WATCH

Portrait made of mobile phones: Virat Kohli awestruck by fan’s special gift ahead of Guwahati T20I - WATCH

The fan named Rahul met Kohli at the team hotel and presented him a portrait, which he made using old and discarded mobile phones and wires.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Guwahati
Virat Kohli signs his portrait.
Virat Kohli signs his portrait.(Screengrab/BCCI)
         

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most loved and admired cricketer in recent times and ahead of starting his new year campaign against Sri Lanka in the first affair of the three-match T20I rubber, the Indian run-machine has received a special gift from his fan in Guwahati. The fan named Rahul met Kohli at the team hotel and presented him a portrait, which he made using old and discarded mobile phones and wires. The fan said that it took him three days and as many nights to make the portrait Kohli.

Also read: Yusuf Pathan’s emotional message for brother Irfan after retirement

Kohli too, didn’t dissapoint his fan and signed the potrait, a video of which was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media pages. “Portrait of @virat.kohli using old phones. How is this for fan love!” the BCCI wrote on Twitter. 

India will take on Sri Lanka in their first match of series at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati later on Sunday as the contest will also mark the return of two significant players -- Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah -- in the Kohli-led side.

Also read: Rain casts doubt over India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I at the Barsapara Stadium

Dhawan was not part of the West Indies series at home last year after suffering a knee injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Bumrah has been out of action since India toured West Indies in July-August last year. The pacer had suffered a stress fracture on his back but has now regained full fitness.

tags
top news
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news