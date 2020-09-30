Sports Minister Rijiju launches new SAI logo, says it represents new aspirations of Indian sportspersons

other-sports

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:28 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched a brand new logo of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and said it represents the aspirations of Indian sportspersons to touch new heights in global sports.

“A logo is the identity of an organisation. It reflects the thought process and the objectives of the organisation. We just thought we need a logo that is simpler and displays the ambitions of our sportspersons,” said Rijiju during the launch at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

“SAI has been giving the athletes all necessary support so that their sporting careers are ready to take a flight -- that is what the flying figure in the logo indicates,” he added.

He said SAI has big targets in mind towards 2024 and 2028 Olympics. “Our aim and objectives are very clear. We have kept a target of eight years and set ourselves a challenge. We are taking many steps towards that and I am confident that we will be able to achieve the goals,” be added.

SAI has been the pivot of the sports ecosystem in the country since it was established in 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country. The new logo signifies SAI’s journey of metamorphosis from identifying and nurturing grassroot level sporting talent to creating sporting excellence in the country.

The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mital, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, while many eminent athletes, coaches and other sports enthusiasts joined in from across the country through video conference.