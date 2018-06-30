 Valtteri Bottas edges Lewis Hamilton for pole in Austria | other sports | Hindustan Times
Valtteri Bottas edges Lewis Hamilton for pole in Austria

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari claimed third behind Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton with a late fast lap in the final minute to push.

other sports Updated: Jun 30, 2018 20:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Spielberg
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland takes a curve during the qualifying session for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland takes a curve during the qualifying session for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack.(AP)

Valtteri Bottas roared to pole position ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Saturday’s tense and closely-contested qualifying for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The softly-spoken Finn clocked a track record fastest lap in 1min 03.130sec to outstrip Hamilton by 0.019 seconds as Mercedes reeled off their third front row lockout of the season.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari claimed third with a late fast lap in the final minute to push his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen down to fourth.

ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton fastest twice as Mercedes dominate Austrian Grand Prix practice

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull ahead of Romain Grosjean of Haas, Daniel Ricciardo in the second Red Bull and Kevin Magnussen in the second Ferrari-powered Haas.

Carlos Sainz was ninth ahead of his Renault team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

