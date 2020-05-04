Vijender Singh on Babita Phogat’s anti-Muslim tweet: Nadaan hai bachchi, seekh jaayegi, she’s new to politics

other-sports

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:54 IST

Babita Phogat’s controversial tweet condemning Tablighi Jamaat attendees for spreading Covid-19 doesn’t seem to have gone down well with a lot of people. After Jwala Gutta, boxing champion-politician Vijender Singh spoke against the BJP politician, saying that there was no religion in the world that gives one permission to show enmity towards another.

Talking about it, Singh says, “Nadaan hai bachchi, seekh jaayegi. She is new to politics. The country is run by love, not by hatred and discrimination, and it’s important to gain the right knowledge and understanding of what’s right and wrong.”

Feeling concerned about the rising communal disharmony, Singh, who joined the Indian National Congress in 2019, feels that “Hindu vs Muslim is as dangerous as Coronavirus” and it can only be curbed by the government and politicians if they want. However, he says, “Some people don’t want this. And to top it all, TV news channels create an uproar with the debates. That’s why I’ve stopped watching TV news. For me, Twitter is my source for the news and I only follow verified accounts.”

A bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Singh, 34, was eagerly looking forward to Tokyo Olympics 2020, but he says, “Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. We have to be safe first and prevent it from spreading. The Olympics will happen if not next year then later. But it will not have its charm like before due to the fear this pandemic has created. There might be a dip in the crowd as people would prefer to watch it online or on TV,” he explains.

With tough times ahead, Singh feels that everything will take time -- anything between six months to a year -- to come back to normal. “Unemployment and hunger will create more havoc than coronavirus and we all need to fight this together by helping each other,” says Singh, who was supposed to be in the UK for the training of his next bout in May, but it got cancelled.

While he’s spending quality time with his family, including sons Arbir (7) and Amrik (11 months) in Delhi, what else is keeping him busy these days? Singh shares, “Ghar ka kaam,” and adds, “I used to think that life is very simple and easy, but to do household chores and to stay at home for this long is not easy. I do make time for myself, read, play games and watch movies. I’m also doing conditioning workout, staying physically and mentally fit and motivated.”