WWE newcomer could soon get a ‘monstrous’ push

Updated: May 19, 2020 21:44 IST

There comes a time in a year or two, where WWE lends its support to a new wrestler. Vince McMahon is constantly on the lookout for new superstars to mesmerize the audience and increase the fanbase of the company. In the last year, we saw Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, The Fiend capture the top championships in the WWE after years of struggle.

There are several superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar who are on a break from wrestling while older megastars like The Undertaker, Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, Triple H are edging towards retirement.

Since the start of 2020, it has been seen that WWE has started to put more focus on up and coming wrestlers to build a landscape for the future. Several superstars are coming up and debuting on the main roster while some a step further in their career. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was one such wrestler, who was repackaged in 2016 and was given a ‘monstrous’ push by the WWE as he captured the imagination of the audience.

Now, it looks like WWE is looking to put the proverbial rocket on another newcomer from NXT.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider (h/t WrestleTalk), Raw newcomer Brendan Vink is in line to get a big push on Raw after recently joining the roster in a tag team with Shane Thorne and with MVP as their mouthpiece.

“I was told this is sort of the beginning of trying to make Brendan Vink a star and beginning that build toward a long-term push. One person described it to me that it was kinda like when Braun Strowman was part of the Wyatt Family when Vince McMahon saw him as a long-term project to build for the future. That’s kinda where they are with Brendan Vink to build him as a long-term project,’ Johnson said on PWInsider Elite.

MVP has started to make a faction of his own since coming back at Royal Rumble 2020. Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews are the other wrestlers who have joined MVP but it looks like Vink might be the superstar to get the biggest push of them all.