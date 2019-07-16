Out on bail, Richa says she is dissatisfied with court’s order to donate Quran

Ranchi:

Richa Bharti, 20, charged with posting content targeting Muslims on WhatsApp and Facebook, and granted bail by magistrate Manish Singh on Monday on the condition that she donates five copies of the Quran to government schools and colleges, expressed her unhappiness at the requirement even as several people took to social media to criticise Singh.

Apart from having the donate the books, Bharti was also asked to furnish two bonds of Rs 7,000 each. The court issued a release order after her representatives furnished them. She was later released from Birsa Munda Central jail on Monday.

Commenting on the order, Bharti said: “It’s a court order and I can’t disobey it. I am yet to receive the order sheet. But, I am hurt by such command as I am bound by my personal religion, which doesn’t permit to donate the Quran. I will act according to my lawyer’s advice.”

Bharti, a final year under-graduate student at Ranchi Women’s College also denied the charges levelled against her. “I have not posted any objectionable comments on Facebook. I have joined many Facebook groups like Narendra Modi fans club, NaMo again, Indian Army and others and just shared posts from these groups on issues related to Rohingiya Muslims, [Samajwadi Party leader] Azam Khan, [BJP MP and terror accused] Sadhvi Pragya. But, some people from the Muslim community residing in my locality found them objectionable.”

She added that “the police didn’t investigate the case properly.”

Bharti’s lawyer Ramparvesh Singh said the woman’s father, mother and a relative were present in the court room when the judge passed the order.

“Accepting the conditions, they later became bailers and signed the bail bonds. Being an adult, Richa can move to the high court if she is not satisfied. Neither she nor her parents have so far consulted me in this regard. I have applied for certified copy of the bail order, which will be issued on Wednesday,” he added.

The magistrate came in for criticism on social media from several people.

“That’s right, what judicial magistrate Manish Singh has given is a #Fatwa, not an order! (sic.)” tweeted Shefali Vaidya, an author with over 3.92 lakh followers.

“SHOCKING. Hindu woman ordered to distribute Quran as a condition for her bail. She refused. BRAVO. Imagine if a Muslim was ordered to distribute Gita as a condition for bail - our media would have cried SANGHI JUDICIARY for a week. I stand with Richa Bharti. And so should YOU (sic.),” tweeted Anand Ranganathan, author and consulting editor, Swarajya.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Delhi BJP spokesperson, also extended full legal assistance to Richa’s father, Prakash Patel.

“I spoke to Richa’s father. He said for now they have got a good lawyer to represent them in Jharkhand High Court. I have assured them that if needed I would arrange for the best possible lawyer even in Supreme Court,” Bagga tweeted.

The matter relates to a complaint lodged by one Mansur Khalifa, a member of Sadar Anjuman Committee, with the Pithoria police station against Bharti on July 12 alleging that she was instrumental in uploading objectionable posts on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Facebook contents were directed against a particular religion that could have disturbed the communal harmony of the society, Khalifa alleged in the first information report (FIR).

Bharti was arrested and sent to jail on July 12.

She was booked under Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and Section 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

In August 2017, a bench of Jharkhand High Court imposed a unique condition of “community service through traffic management and helping patients at hospital” for granting bail to six people allegedly involved in communal violence in Ranchi that was a fallout of an objectionable Facebook post.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 23:58 IST