Constable shot dead by undertrial near Danapur court in escape bid

An undertrial prisoner allegedlyshot a police constable dead outside the Danapur civil court premises in the state capital on Wednesday evening while trying to escape.

This is second attempt by undertrials to escape in last three days.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when the prisoner, identified as Mohammad Meraz Imam alias Rinku, along with three others, was being taken to the Beur Central jail from the court lock-up by the police.

They were being taken to the prisoner van parked in court premises when Meraz started firing at constable Prabhakar Raj, who was unarmed. A bullet hit Prabhakar in the head and he fell on the ground.

DIG (central range) Rajesh Kumar, while confirming the incident, said other policemen chased Meraz and overpowered him and a 9 mm loaded pistol was seized from him.

Police said a youth, who was waiting outside the lock-up, is suspected to have provided the pistol to Meraz.

Patna SSP Garima Mallik said Meraz, Babloo Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Mantu were brought from Beur jail to Danapur court in a case of vehicle theft.

Meanwhile, after the incident which took place in a crowded locality barely 200 metres from the court, shopkeepers and traders downed shutters in fear.

