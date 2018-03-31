Photos: Electricity finally reaches Mumbai’s Elephanta Island
Mar 31, 2018 09:38 IST
Despite living just 10 kilometres from Mumbai, islanders on Elephanta have spent much of their lives without power. Renowned for its temple caves dating back more than 1,500 years, the island is home to around 1,200 people. Residents used kerosene lamps and candles until the late 1980s when they received diesel generators that provided intermittent electricity between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm every night. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
Deepa Bhoir would sit in darkness outside her island home and stare at Mumbai glowing in the distance. Now she stays up late watching soap operas. Bhoir and her husband Sasuram are among hundreds of villagers on the UNESCO world heritage-listed island to have had mains electricity installed in their houses for the first time. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
Elephanta, also known as Gharapuri, meaning “the city of caves” is a world away from Mumbai. Monkeys outnumber humans and there are no cars on the island, just a miniature railway. The only shops are stalls selling snacks and trinkets for tourists. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
A meter was installed in the Bhoirs’ home last month after the Maharashtra state government completed its Rs 25 crore electrification project for the island. Engineers spent three months laying a seven-kilometre undersea cable that connects a mainland substation to transformers in each Elephanta village. In brightly painted homes, ceiling fans now whirl at high speed as light bulbs illuminate dark rooms. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
A woman walks through an alley in a village on Elephanta Island. “It’s been 70 years since India’s independence and we’ve been promised electricity for so long. I’m just glad to see it before I die,” said 69-year-old Bhagwan Tali. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
Every day several thousand people visit the island’s seven caves, which contain ancient Hindu carvings, but leave before the last boat at 5:30 pm and rarely venture into the villages. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has said electricity means there is “tremendous scope for tourism” on Elephanta. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
Local officials hope tourists, who take a short boat ride from the bustle of Mumbai to visit the island’s famed fifth century caves, will now spend more time and money there, boosting local businesses and jobs. Officials hope electricity will persuade them to spend the night. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
An electricity supply metering board on the wall of a house on Elephanta Island. Some locals -- including Sachin Bhagat, who wants banks and ATMs to open on Elephanta -- are already planning to offer their modest houses as homestays. “The villagers aren’t afraid of change but are embracing it,” the 34-year-old said. “We want development so that our lives will become much easier.” (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
