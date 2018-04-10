Photos: Old Delhi’s Haksar ki Haveli where Nehru married, now a heap of rubble

about the gallery

Haksar ki Haveli, a centuries-old heritage building in Old Delhi where India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru got married to Kamala Nehru, may be on verge of being destroyed. Years of dispute, neglect and abandonment have turned what was once a typical Shahjahanbad mansion, into a crumbling heap of rubble strewn with garbage. The Delhi High Court recently issued directions to conduct a survey of the property after a petitioner approached it alleging that builders were destroying the haveli to construct a multi-storey building in its place.