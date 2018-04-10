 Photos: Old Delhi’s Haksar ki Haveli where Nehru married, now a heap of rubble | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Old Delhi’s Haksar ki Haveli where Nehru married, now a heap of rubble

Apr 10, 2018 11:36 IST
about the gallery
Haksar ki Haveli, a centuries-old heritage building in Old Delhi where India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru got married to Kamala Nehru, may be on verge of being destroyed. Years of dispute, neglect and abandonment have turned what was once a typical Shahjahanbad mansion, into a crumbling heap of rubble strewn with garbage. The Delhi High Court recently issued directions to conduct a survey of the property after a petitioner approached it alleging that builders were destroying the haveli to construct a multi-storey building in its place.

latest photogalleries

featured photos