Photos of the week: An evening by the Eiffel tower to the Chinese F1 Grand Prix

/ Tourists drink wine near the Eiffel tower on April 17, 2018, in Paris, France. (Lionel Bonaventure / AFP) / Competitors climb in front of the Matterhorn mountain at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel, Switzerland on April 17, 2018. Highly-experienced hiker-skiers trek for over 53km (3994m ascent and 4090m descent) along the Haute Route along the Swiss-Italian border from Zermatt to Verbier. (Valentin Flauraud / Keystone via AP) / People watch a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, from the Museum of the History of Polish Jews, in Warsaw, Poland on April 19, 2018. (Kacper Pempel / REUTERS) / McLaren's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso steers his car during the qualifying session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China on April 14, 2018. (Johannes Eisele / AFP) / Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts on her shoes after passing though a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in New York, United States on April 16, 2018. (Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS) / Central American migrants, moving in a caravan through Mexico, travel in an open wagon of a freight train in Hidalgo state, Mexico on April 14, 2018. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS) / Palestinians prepare an incendiary device to be attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border fence with Israel in a new tactic as demonstrations enter their fourth week, on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City on April 20, 2018. (Mohammed Abed / AFP) / Igor, a 13 year-old Siberian tiger lies on the operation table before a non-invasive stem cell surgery in Zoo Szeged, Hungary on April 18, 2018. (Bernadett Szabo / REUTERS) / Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives to the net past Washington Wizards centre Marcin Gortat (13) and forward Otto Porter Jr. during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Canada on April 17, 2018. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press via AP) / Gabrielle Adcock and Chris Adcock of England celebrate after their mixed doubles badminton match during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports Arena 2 in Australia on April 15, 2018. (Athit Perawonmetha / REUTERS) / A model presents creations by student designer Sherly Az Zahra on the first day of the Indonesia Muslim Fashion Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 19, 2018. (Beawiharta / REUTERS) / A Sphynx cat stares sitting on its owner's lap during an international feline beauty competition in Bucharest, Romania on April 14, 2018. (Vadim Ghirda / AP) / An employee walks through the corridor of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine on April 20, 2018. (Gleb Garanich / REUTERS) / A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria on April 16, 2018. (Omar Sandiki / REUTERS) / Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge on the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal on January 1, in Oakland, California on April 20, 2018. (Elijah Nouvelage / REUTERS) / A swan sits in its nest containing several eggs and partly made out of trash in a lake near Queen Louise's Bridge in central Copenhagen, Denmark on April 17, 2018. (Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Visitors take photos of a child dressed in a traditional costume before a folk performance in Panyu, Guangdong province, China on April 18, 2018. (China Daily via REUTERS) / An Iraqi Yazidi carries a candle inside Lalish temple during a ceremony to celebrate the Yazidi New Year in a valley near Dohuk, Iraq on April 17, 2018. (Safin Hamed / AFP) / Women carrying flowers arrive at Mansu hill to pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15, 2018. (Ed Jones / AFP) / Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly, 21, who lost his leg by a bullet fired by Israeli troops along the Gaza border during a protest, stands next to his bicycle holding trophies he has won in competitions, at his home in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 19, 2018. (Said Khatib / AFP) / Outgoing Cuban President Raul Castro waves after the National Assembly formally named Miguel Diaz-Canel as Cuba's new president, in Havana on April 19, 2018. Miguel Diaz-Canel succeeds Raul Castro -- a historic handover ending six decades of rule by the Castro brothers. (www.cubadebate.cu / AFP) / Txoutlaka, of the Fulni-o tribe, poses for a picture in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 14, 2018. Brazil celebrates Indian Day every April 19 honouring the indigenous peoples and their culture. (Carl De Souza / AFP) / Brive's Fijian wing Benito Masilevu (2ndR) vies with Oyonnax's South-African fullback Bjorn Basson (2ndL) during the French Top 14 rugby union match US Oyonnax (USO) vs CA Brive at the Charles-Mathon stadium in Oyonnax, France on April 14, 2018. (Jeff Pachoud / AFP) / Alpha Des Obeaux unseats jockey Rachael Blackmore (C) at The Chair during the Grand National horse race on the final day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England on April 14, 2018. (Paul Ellis / AFP) / A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his pastoral visit in Alessano, Italy on April 20, 2018. (Max Rossi / REUTERS)