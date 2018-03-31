Photos of the week: From presidential elections in Egypt to Kim Jong Un in Beijing
Mar 31, 2018 14:11 IST
/
A Community Police member stands guard at an illegal poppy field, in Heliodoro Castillo, Guerrero state, Mexico. (Pedro Pardo / AFP)
/
An Egyptian woman dances before a large national flag in Cairo's northern suburb of Shubra al-Khaymah on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections. (Khaled Desouki / AFP)
/
Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers who died in the Korean War, during the handover ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. (Kim Hong-Ji / Pool Photo via AP)
/
A Warao boy from Venezuela dons a mask fashioned from cardboard at a a shelter in Pacaraima, the main entry point for Venezuelans in the Brazilian state of Roraima. (Eraldo Peres / AP)
/
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train, as he departs on an unofficial visit to China, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (KCNA / REUTERS)
/
An actor, portraying Mary, takes part in the interactive street-theatre Passion play in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, Malta. (Darrin Zammit Lupi / REUTERS)
/
A US Army crew chief flying on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter observes the successful test of flares during a training flight in Afghanistan. (Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook / U.S. Air Force / REUTERS)
/
A worker ties steel bars at a construction site for a road in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Fayaz Aziz / REUTERS)
/
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. (Jason Lee / REUTERS)
/
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Andres Stapff / REUTERS)
/
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. (Christian Hartmann / REUTERS)
/
Pope Francis kisses the foot of an inmate at the Regina Coeli prison during the Holy Thursday celebration in Rome, Italy. (Osservatore Romano / REUTERS)
/
An art installation by US sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London, Britain. (Hannah McKay / REUTERS)
/
At least 64 people, 41 of them children, died in a fire at the Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. Relatives say dozens are still missing. (Russian Emergencies Ministry / REUTERS)
/
Young men stand by as a giant wave crashes, near Cullercoats on the North East Coast of England, as the weather takes a cold turn over the Easter weekend. (Owen Humphreys / PA via AP)
/
A visitor boxes with a 3D image of US President Donald Trump on display at the Museum of Illusions in Hollywood, California. The pop up museum contains a series of optical illusions giving the visitor the chance to produce unusual 3D images of themselves. (Mark Ralston / AFP)
/
A farmer tends to an onion crop on the slopes of Mount Cereme, Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia. (Agvi Firdaus / Anara Foto / REUTERS)
/
Women wait in line to vote outside a polling station at a school in the Omraniyah district of Giza, Egypt. Turnout appeared low as Egyptians voted in an election that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win, after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out. (Nariman El-Mofty / AP)
/
A thick sandstorm engulfed the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, forcing authorities to cancel flights and shut schools in Khartoum and other nearby towns. (Ashraf Shazly / AFP)
/
Dancers in bodysuits with skeletons painted on them, perform the Dance of the Death during a Holy Week procession in Verges, northeastern Spain. (Pau Barrena / AFP)
/
Alpacas vying to be awarded the title of 'Supreme Champion' in either the Huacaya or Suri fleece categories wait in their pens before being judged at the British Alpaca Society National Show held at The International Centre in Telford, Shropshire. (Oli Scarff / AFP)
/
An employee gives finishing touches to a latex mask of Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the MORENA party, at Rev, a factory in Cuernavaca, Morelos State, Mexico as the country prepares for general elections on July 1. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP)
/
A man looking at a hole in a household ceiling caused by shrapnel from Yemeni rebel missiles that were intercepted over the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi forces intercepted seven Yemeni missiles on March 25, on the eve of the third anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in Yemen. (Fayez Nureldine / AFP)
/
Relatives of Javier Rivas, one of the inmates who died during a riot and fire in the cells of the General Command of the Carabobo Police, react in front of his coffin during his funeral in Valencia, Venezuela. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / REUTERS)
/
A visitor takes photographs of cherry blossoms in full bloom in the Japanese capital Tokyo. (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP)
about the galleryFrom presidential elections in Egypt to a surprise visit by Kim Jong Un to Beijing--photos of the week from around the world.