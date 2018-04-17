 Photos: Spring festival brings sunshine to Japan’s scandal-hit sumo wrestling | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Spring festival brings sunshine to Japan’s scandal-hit sumo wrestling

Apr 17, 2018 11:40 IST
Thousands of sumo wrestling fanatics and tourists witnessed the ceremonial Spring festival sumo wrestling tournament held at a controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Many fans believed that Japan’s national sport which has lately been surrounded with scandal and negative publicity over issues like sexism, assault and bullying, should be more inclusive towards women, particularly with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics headed to the country.

