Photos: Spring festival brings sunshine to Japan’s scandal-hit sumo wrestling
Apr 17, 2018 11:40 IST
A sumo wrestler kicks his opponent out of the ring during a show fight at the ceremonial Spring Festival sumo tournament held in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Hardcore sumo fanatics and tourists alike flocked to the event held at the controversial Yasukuni war shrine, seen by many in Asia as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
Sumo wrestlers take part in a Shinto ritual before the start of the annual sumo tournament. The history of sumo, Japan’s national sport, can be traced back more than 1,500 years, with its roots in a religious ritual conducted in Shinto shrines to pray for abundant harvests. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
A wrestler grabs salt before competing during the tournament. As the ancient sport looks to move on from a raft of negative publicity surrounding incidents ranging from assault and bullying to accusations of sexism, there were few signs evident that recent issues would dampen sumo’s popularity. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
Wrestlers perform a show fight during the annual sumo tournament. The audience gathered was treated to exhibition bouts, preceded by time-honoured foot-stamping ceremonies, as well as traditional chanting and even a comedy routine explaining the dos and don’ts of sumo wrestling. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
Sumo wrestlers take part in a Shinto ritual before the tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine begins. One of the more controversial ‘don’ts’ within the sport, although not mentioned on Monday, is the tradition that forbids women from entering the ring on the grounds that it is sacred and their presence, considered “unclean”, would pollute it. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
Sumo wrestlers and referees wait for the start of the annual sumo tournament. Earlier this month, Japan Sumo Association chairman Hakkaku, who led a prayer during a more reflective moment in the shrine, was forced to apologise after a referee expelled several female medics, when they attempted to revive local mayor Ryozo Tatami, who had collapsed during a tournament near Kyoto. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
Georgian sumo wrestler Gagamaru (C) carries a baby in the ring during the tournament. Many fans leaving the shrine on Monday believed that sumo wrestling should be more inclusive, particularly with the next Summer Olympics 2020 taking place in Tokyo. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
Sumo wrestlers pray at the Yasukuni shrine. Fans, fresh from seeing their heroes up close in the Tokyo sunshine, hoped that this particular ceremony leads to a scandal-free year as sumo looks to rebuild a tarnished reputation. (Toru Hanai / REUTERS)
about the galleryThousands of sumo wrestling fanatics and tourists witnessed the ceremonial Spring festival sumo wrestling tournament held at a controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Many fans believed that Japan’s national sport which has lately been surrounded with scandal and negative publicity over issues like sexism, assault and bullying, should be more inclusive towards women, particularly with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics headed to the country.