Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Virat Kohli sings National Anthem ahead of Mumbai-Pune match

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli sang a rendition of National Anthem ahead of the start of U Mumba’s Pro Kabaddi League 2019 encounter against Puneri Paltan. The season seven of the ongoing edition of PKL moved to Mumbai on July 27 and Kohli is in attendance for the Maharashtra derby match. Kohli sang the anthem to kick off the leg, and then was later seen sitting in the crowd and enjoying the high-intensity affair.

After crashing out of the semi-finals in World Cup, Kohli will next be seen in action in West Indies where India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The tour begins with India taking on Windies in a blockbuster T20 contest in Florida on August three.

It was earlier reported by the that Kohli could give the tour a miss, however, the selectors ended those talks by naming Kohli in all three Indian squads. It was later reported by Bangalore Mirror that Kohli himself insisted on going to West Indies as he did not want to stay away from the side at this ‘crucial juncture’.

India lost to New Zealand in semis to crash out of the World Cup and will be looking for a change in fortunes in West Indies. For this reason, Kohli reportedly wanted to be with the team and reportedly declined the option of skipping the tour.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 19:51 IST