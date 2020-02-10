e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / 25-year-old sexually assaults minor, threatens to throw acid on her if she reveals incident; KP police arrest him under Pocso Act

25-year-old sexually assaults minor, threatens to throw acid on her if she reveals incident; KP police arrest him under Pocso Act

pune Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Koregaon Park police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly threatening a juvenile after sexually assaulting her.

Man threatened to throw acid on the minor if she disclosed the details of her sexual exploitation by him to her family members, according to the complaint.

The girl’s mother immediately rushed to the police station after her daughter confided in her and revealed the details of the sexual exploitation and the threat, after which the man was immediately arrested on Sunday.

The police have invoked relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused.

According to the police, the accused befriended the girl who studies at a prominent English medium school and took her to Wagholi where he exploited her sexually against her wishes. He later told her that she, along with her family members would be killed, but before that he will throw acid on her, if she speaks to anyone about the incident.

Fearing the attack, the girl kept quiet for some time, but later realized that she could be become a target and immediately told her mother about the incident, according to the police. The mother approached the police station and the police located the accused and arrested him.

The man had even recorded a video of the illicit act and threatened to upload it on social media, according to the complaint. Hence, the police have also invoked the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused.

top news
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
‘Whose government was it in 2012?’: Centre’s counter on SC quota verdict
‘Whose government was it in 2012?’: Centre’s counter on SC quota verdict
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News