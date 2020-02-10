25-year-old sexually assaults minor, threatens to throw acid on her if she reveals incident; KP police arrest him under Pocso Act

pune

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:48 IST

The Koregaon Park police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly threatening a juvenile after sexually assaulting her.

Man threatened to throw acid on the minor if she disclosed the details of her sexual exploitation by him to her family members, according to the complaint.

The girl’s mother immediately rushed to the police station after her daughter confided in her and revealed the details of the sexual exploitation and the threat, after which the man was immediately arrested on Sunday.

The police have invoked relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused.

According to the police, the accused befriended the girl who studies at a prominent English medium school and took her to Wagholi where he exploited her sexually against her wishes. He later told her that she, along with her family members would be killed, but before that he will throw acid on her, if she speaks to anyone about the incident.

Fearing the attack, the girl kept quiet for some time, but later realized that she could be become a target and immediately told her mother about the incident, according to the police. The mother approached the police station and the police located the accused and arrested him.

The man had even recorded a video of the illicit act and threatened to upload it on social media, according to the complaint. Hence, the police have also invoked the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused.