3 from Pimpri-Chinchwad test positive for new variant of Covid-19

pune

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:35 IST

Three more people tested positive for new variant and all were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), according to the state health department officials.

“The three people from PCMC who tested positive for the new variant have returned from the UK. We have traced their contacts. However, no other person who came in contact with them has tested positive so far,” said health officials.

The district on Thursday reported 738 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Pune district has so far reported 3,76,658 lakh Covid-19 cases. Out of this, 3,55,192 patients have recovered, 7,805 have been reported death and 13,624 are active cases.

Pune city, meanwhile, reported 394 new cases and ten deaths due to Covid, while PCMC reported 141 new cases and six deaths. Pune rural reported 203 new cases and two deaths.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 1,93,190 Covid-19 cases and 4,427 deaths till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 94,399 cases so far and a total of 1,286 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 89,069 total cases so far and 2,092 deaths due to Covid.

As per the state health department, 3,350 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 18,56,109 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.4 per cent.

Across Maharashtra, 3,729 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed and 72 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.55 per cent.

The state health department stated that out of 1,31,99,201 laboratory samples, 19,58,282 have been tested positive which account for 15.16 per cent.

At present, 2,70,217 people across Maharashtra are in home quarantine and 2,824 people are in institutional quarantine.