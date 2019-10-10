4 booked for assaulting family member over property dispute in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:34 IST

The Sangvi police on Thursday booked four people for allegedly assaulting a woman member of their family over a property dispute.

The incident took place on October 6, when four people attacked a woman over the disputed ownership of a flat, said police officials.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Rajendra Kashinath Kamble and Surekha Kamble, both residents of Vishrantwadi; Megha Kamble and Bali Kamble, both residents of Satara. The complaint has been lodged by the 40-year-old victim Sonali Suhas Bansode, a resident of New Sangvi.

According to the complaint, the accused gained entry into her flat by opening the door lock using a drill. They poured kerosene on her and even pushed her head against the wall.

The neighbours came to rescue Bansode after they heard her screaming. The accused attacked Bansode because of a disputed ownership of a flat, said police officials.

A complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the Sangvi police station. No arrests have been made in the case, said officials.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:34 IST