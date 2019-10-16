Bank of Maharashtra approaches cyber cell over spreading of fake news

pune

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:36 IST

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) registered a complaint with the Pune police cyber crime cell on Tuesday against social media messages questioning the economic stability of the bank.

The bank has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to adjust past accounts with the help of money in saving accounts of their customers, according to a statement by the bank. “Even if the bank had not done so, the economic condition of the bank will remain stable, consistent and strong,” translates a part of the statement which was released by Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The message about instability in the bank has no truth to it, according to the statement issued by the bank.

“The bank’s capital is in a good condition and enough as per the rules. The bank has more than 27 million customers and is growing stronger,” the statement read. While submitting the application, the bank authorities also submitted details of WhatsApp forwards, Twitter handles and websites that have been spreading false rumors about the bank. The numbers on these platforms related to the bank mentioned in the context of cheating are misleading and false, stated the bank.

“These are all 100% rumours. There is no truth to it,” said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime cell and economic offences wing (EOW). When told about the statement issued by Bank of Maharashtra, DCP Kadam said, “We will do a work-up on the complaint, if we have received it.”

“Showing Bank of Maharashtra in the same light as banks facing trouble and drawing parallels while spreading fake news about the RBI investigation based on cheating in realty sector is wrong,” the statement reads. The bank has assured its customers that their money is safe.

